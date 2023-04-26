Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,738 in the last 365 days.

The Friesen Group Announces Rebranding of Long-Term Care Pharmacy

Lifemed Logo

The Friesen Group today announced the rebranding of Owens long-term care pharmacy as a new brand known as Lifemed.

The Friesen Group Introduces Lifemed Long-Term Care Pharmacy; Reaffirming Its Continued Commitment To Making a Difference in the Lives of North State Residents

Keeping Lifemed as a locally-owned long-term care pharmacy under the Friesen Group umbrella means we can continue to enhance our service offerings and provide the best pharmacy services.”
— John Friesen, CEO
REDDING, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Friesen Group, a family-led and locally-owned company serving Northern California since 1957, today announced the rebranding of Owens long-term care pharmacy as a new brand known as Lifemed.

Under the name Lifemed, the long-term care pharmacy will continue to provide a range of clinical services at more than 200 facilities north of Sacramento, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, senior living communities, congregate care settings, and mental health facilities. Lifemed will remain under the same ownership, as a part of the Friesen Group of companies.

“We’re excited to announce the rebranding of our long-term care pharmacy. The move allows us to expand our footprint in the communities we serve, as we continue to set the standard for excellence in healthcare throughout the North State. We’ll continue to provide genuine, honest, and compassionate care to patients and their providers,” said Friesen Group CEO John Friesen.

Lifemed’s local pharmacists work alongside other providers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, coordinated care to patients who require long-term care services. Lifemed is proud to offer expert coordination of pharmacy services to support the licensed health professionals caring for the unique needs of their residents.

Individuals in long-term care settings are often seniors and younger adults with disabilities who require long-term support. Being locally-based and locally-owned means Lifemed can continue to get these patients their prescriptions quickly, and that facilities will receive the customer service they deserve. Lifemed’s pharmacists and customer service representatives are just a phone call away, with 24/7 availability for immediate access.

As part of the transition, the Friesen Group’s medical equipment and respiratory services business, infusion services, and commercial real estate business will be established as separate brands under the names Owens, Wellscript, and J3, respectively. All four businesses remain under the same ownership and remain a part of the Friesen Group of companies.

“Keeping Lifemed as a locally-owned long-term care pharmacy under the Friesen Group umbrella means we can continue to enhance our service offerings and provide the best pharmacy services and genuine quality care to the patients and the professionals involved in their care,” said Friesen.

For more information, visit www.lifemed.com or call 530.246.1075 x50004.

Tim Rayl
Friesen Group
+1 530-246-1075 ext. 50004
email us here

You just read:

The Friesen Group Announces Rebranding of Long-Term Care Pharmacy

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more