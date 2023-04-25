Submit Release
The Friesen Group Announces Rebranding of Infusion Services Business

The Friesen Group today announced the rebranding of its infusion services business as an independent brand known as Wellscript.

The Friesen Group Introduces Wellscript; Reflecting Its Continued Commitment To Providing Superior Infusion Services in the North State

Wellscript will continue to be staffed by our experienced, local team. We remain committed to assuring that medications are delivered accurately and on-time so we can best serve our local community.”
— John Friesen, CEO
REDDING, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Friesen Group, a family-led company serving the Northern California community since 1957, today announced the rebranding of its infusion services business as an independent brand known as Wellscript.

The organization’s medical equipment and respiratory services business, long-term care pharmacy, and commercial real estate business will be established as separate brands under the business names Owens, Lifemed and J3, respectively. All four businesses remain under the same ownership and remain a part of the Friesen Group of companies. There are no staff changes as a result of the rebranding.

“We believe that separating infusion services from our other businesses will provide significant benefits to both patients and their caregivers. Wellscript will continue to be staffed by our experienced, local team, and we remain committed to assuring that medications are delivered accurately and on-time so we can best serve our local North State community,” said Friesen Group CEO John Friesen.

Owens has been providing quality home infusion and enteral therapies to patients throughout Northern California since 1985. The company has been accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) since 1987, ensuring patients receive services and products that meet or exceed industry standards.

Under the name Wellscript, the infusion pharmacy will continue to provide long-term support with clinical monitoring and reporting. An expanded roster of services will also include a broad range of innovative therapies — including infusion and injectable medications — made available in the comfort of the patient’s home or in one of Wellscript’s clean, comfortable, and private infusion suites.

Wellscript infusion centers are conveniently located in Redding, Chico, and Sacramento.

Wellscript is proud to offer complex treatments with any medication ordered by a doctor, with local pharmacists available to answer specific drug or therapy questions 24/7. Within the service area, delivery of medication and supplies will be available at no charge.

For more information, visit www.wellscript.com or call 530.246.1075 x50004.

Tim Rayl
Friesen Group
+1 530-246-1075 ext. 50004
