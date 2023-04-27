MDR SPECIALTY PHARMACY ACQUIRES OHIO-BASED BARRON PHARMACY
EINPresswire.com/ -- MDR Specialty Pharmacy, the nation’s leading independent fertility pharmacy, has completed the acquisition of Barron Pharmacy, based in Beachwood, Ohio. Barron, Ohio’s only fertility-focused specialty pharmacy, has been family owned and operated since 1958 and has established a stellar reputation in the region for its personalized, no-rush service model. This acquisition enables MDR to reach an entirely new market and provide fertility patients in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania with access to MDR’s suite of pharmacy services, including free next day delivery, specialty compounding, 24/7 patient support, and exclusive medication discounts.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Barron Pharmacy into the MDR family. Barron’s hands-on approach to patient care integrates seamlessly with MDR’s existing service model’” said Robert Makhani, Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of MDR Specialty Pharmacy. “At a time when pharmacy service is becoming increasingly impersonal with the rise of tech-based pharmacies from Silicon Valley, we firmly believe that fertility patients require individualized attention."
Kevin Carden, Vice President of Business Development at MDR added, “MDR and Barron share a common mission with closely aligned cultures. Although we continue to invest heavily in new technology to improve the patient experience, we don’t buy into the notion that a mobile app can replace the personal interaction that fertility patients need. Adding Barron to the MDR Network expands our presence in the Midwest, while maintaining the high-touch, patient-centric service that we’re known for.”
Barron’s service will remain uninterrupted during the transition period. Additionally, MDR’s full suite of pharmacy services including free next day delivery, sterile and non-sterile compounding, discount pricing, and financing programs will be made available to Barron’s customers immediately.
About MDR Specialty Pharmacy
MDR Specialty Pharmacy, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the nation’s leading independent provider of fertility injectables, compounds, and supplements. For more than 30 years, MDR has established a reputation for unparalleled customer service, combining a high-touch, personalized approach with technology solutions that improve patient access to care. MDR serves fertility patients in all 50 states, offering free next day delivery to your doorstep and 24/7 support. For more information, visit www.mdrusa.com.
About Barron Pharmacy
Barron Pharmacy, a family owned and operated business since 1958, is Ohio’s only full-service fertility pharmacy. For more than 20 years, Barron’s team of fertility pharmacists have helped thousands of patients navigate their IVF medications via a compassionate, no-rush service model. Barron has been recognized with Case Western Reserve’s Weatherhead 100 Award three times for fastest growing companies in Northeastern Ohio. For more information, visit www.barronpharmacy.com.
Anna Darling
Anna Darling
MDR Specialty Pharmacy
media@mdrusa.com