CETV Now! Sets New Record in March and is Now Offering TV Commercial Production Services to Business Owners Nationwide

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing provider CETV Now! has been making waves since its inception in September 2022, and the company shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, CETV Now! set a new record in March with its active campaigns in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing space, proving that its innovative approach to commercial environment TV advertising resonates with businesses and consumers alike.

The company's focus on providing highly targeted strategies and cutting-edge solutions allows brands and businesses to maximize their marketing results on any budget, creating relevant brand experiences for their ideal customers within the buying environment. CETV Now! offers a complete package that allows businesses of any size to compete on a level playing field, including video production services that enable advertisers to create high-quality video assets for their TV ad placements.

Partnering with leading AI-powered video production companies, CETV Now! has made it possible for small and medium-sized businesses to have professional-grade TV commercials produced, which are included with a campaign. This enables advertisers to rise above the competition and create campaigns that engage their target audience and build brand affinity.

The company's founder, Babak Motamedi, says, "Our mission has always been to transform the digital marketing landscape through innovative approaches to commercial environment TV advertising. By offering video production services, we now offer a complete package allowing businesses of any size to generate effective leads. We believe that this will help our clients stand out and reach their audience in a more engaging and effective way."

CETV Now! is dedicated to providing its clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. The company's team of experts works closely with each client to create a customized strategy that aligns with their goals and budget, ensuring that their campaigns are seen by the right people at the right time.

As a result of its innovative approach, CETV Now! has become one of the fastest-growing digital marketing providers in Arizona, with an expanding client base that includes businesses of all sizes and industries. The company's commitment to providing high-quality services and exceptional customer support has earned it a reputation as a leader in the digital marketing space.

To learn more about CETV Now! and its innovative approach to digital marketing, visit their website at https://cetvnow.com/.

For more information about CETV Now!, including available services, please contact Media Relations at (833) 807-1500 or info@cetvnow.com.

