DocMagic Introduces Critical ADA-Compliant Loan Documents
Document enhancements provide disabled users with an exceptional lending experience and elevated level of support
By creating ADA-compliant documents, we can continue to ensure that more borrowers are able to easily access, and participate in, the loan process.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced the addition of ADA-compliant mortgage loan documents to its extensive document library. The new digital documents are accessible to visually impaired users and others with disabilities, unlocking opportunities for these consumers into the broader mortgage market.
— Dominic Iannitti, President & CEO of DocMagic, Inc.
“Much of modern lending technology is designed to give consumers the convenience to access loan documents in the ways that work best for them,” said Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic. “It is imperative that our industry remain inclusive of all borrowers, and that we design solutions that are accessible to all. By creating ADA-compliant documents, we can continue to ensure that more borrowers are able to easily access, and participate in, the loan process.”
DocMagic’s ADA-compliant loan documents are dynamic, data-driven and designed to automatically identify and index critical document components during the document generation process. ADA metadata tags are applied to each of these components within the documents. These metadata tags function like HTML code, logically displaying a document’s organizational structure and content hierarchy. The metadata tags include content-level details as well as descriptive text for images, logos, etc. along with specific semantic instructions designed to make all text understandable via an advanced Text-To-Speech (TTS) engine that accurately translates on-screen information into clear speech through earphones or speakers.
The new ADA-compliant documents have been implemented at scale by some of the nation’s largest financial institutions, enabling them to serve more clients and lead the way in providing a heightened level of customer support and an exceptional user experience. Lending entities of all types and sizes trust DocMagic's document generation and eMortgage services to streamline the mortgage lending process, resulting in significant business benefits and a measurable ROI.
To comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), digital content must be free of barriers that may prevent those with disabilities from accessing information. Mortgage lenders that implement ADA-compliant documents promote equality and accessibility for disabled borrowers nationwide. Additionally, they help lenders mitigate legal complaints and resulting fines based on ADA standards. Ultimately, DocMagic’s ADA compliance project is a crucial step in the mortgage industry that creates a more inclusive and accessible world for those living with disabilities.
For more information about the new ADA-compliant document library, contact DocMagic’s digital mortgage experts.
About DocMagic:
DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company’s solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company’s compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit https://www.docmagic.com/.
