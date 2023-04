The Delaware County, PA Commercial Real Estate Broker Who Closed His 180th Deal in town of Media, PA 19063

114-116 W State Street, Media PA 512-520 Pusey Ave | Collingdale, PA 19023 418-420 E. Baltimore Ave | Media, PA 19063 | Delaware County 302 S Orange Street | Medic PA 19063 | Delaware County 52 SOUTH 3RD STREET, YEADON, PA 19050

WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate , Inc. is proud to announce that Jeff Dowd , Associate Broker/ Senior Sales & Leasing Agent, has successfully closed over 180 commercial real estate deals in the town of Media, Pennsylvania over the past 22 years.Mr. Dowd has established himself as a respected veteran in the industry, with an extensive knowledge of commercial real estate sales and leasing. His track record of success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and securing the best possible deals for his clients. As a result of his hard work, Mr. Dowd has earned the trust and respect of fellow real estate professionals, landlords, developers, and investors alike.In his statement on his website, https://www.jeffdowdrealestate.com Mr. Dowd expressed his honor in serving his many clients throughout Pennsylvania, and his desire to continue creating success stories for them.Here are ten reasons why you would want to choose Jeff Dowd from Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc. as your commercial real estate agent in Delaware County, PA and surrounding areas:1. Experience - With more than two decades of experience in the market, Jeff Dowd's expertise is a valuable asset to his clients.2. Dedication - Jeff's unwavering dedication sets him apart from his competitors and enables him to close on 180 successful transactions in Media, PA.3. Trust - Investors, developers, and landlords rely on Jeff's reliability and exceptional service.4. Availability - He is always accessible, knowledgeable about the market, and ready to serve his clients.5. Accomplishment - Jeff Dowd's impressive list of successful transactions speaks to his commitment and success in the industry.6. Professionalism - his confident and professional approach ensures smooth and successful outcomes.7. Negotiation - Jeff's experience enables him to create advantageous deals and close transactions in a timely manner.8. Communication - He is always clear, honest, and timely communication keeps everyone involved in the loop as transactions progress.9. Comprehensive Services - Jeff's services extend to buyers, sellers, and landlords, allowing him to meet a wide range of commercial real estate needs.10. Market Understanding - He truly understands the real estate market and how to effectively represent his clients.