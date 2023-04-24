Center for Pain Management Is The Nation's First To Perform A Trial Of The Prospera™ Spinal Cord Stimulation System with Embrace One™.

LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Pain Management, together with American Pain Consortium, is the first Interventional Pain clinic in the country to perform a trial of the new and first-of-its kind Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) called The Prospera™ Spinal Cord Stimulation System with Embrace One™ through Biotronik Neuro, Inc. Aligned with their strong patient-centric focus, Center for Pain Management is excited to offer this new device to patients, ensuring those with Spinal Cord Stimulators maintain optimized care today, every day, and for the lifetime of their device.

Dr. Joseph Rutledge of Center for Pain Management performed the nation's first Prospera™ Spinal Cord Stimulator trial at the Lafayette Surgery Center, an AAAHC accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lafayette, Indiana. Dr. Rutledge is an expert in spinal cord stimulation and commented:

"I think Biotronik is going to do for neuromodulation, what Apple did for cell phones. They are focused on the end-user and connecting patients to care. Through daily remote monitoring, we are able to stay connected to our patients and ensure their experience with their stimulator is optimized."

The Prospera™ Spinal Cord Stimulator with Embrace One™ offers patients an enhanced Spinal Cord Stimulation experience with a first-of-its-kind approach: one that's not just implanted but truly connected to the needs of patients and providers. Through automatic, objective, daily remote monitoring of the device and therapy, this offers true proactive care by ensuring the therapy the patients are prescribed remains optimized.

All Center for Pain locations, including Lafayette, offer patients the industry's most effective and innovative treatments for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can expect a comprehensive approach to their care, treating common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), and more.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential management support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services.

