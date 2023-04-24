Dakota Style Foods, Inc. Issues Expanded Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Pretzels

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,110 in the last 365 days.
Dakota Style Foods, Inc. is recalling Hy-Vee Brand Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels, Hy-Vee Brand Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels, and Hy-Vee Brand Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels, because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Hy-Vee 10oz Braided Pretzels were distributed through retail stores in IL, IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD and WI.
Best By Dates and Lot Codes can be located on the back of the package in the lower right hand corner.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered through a consumer complaint that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.
Consumers who have purchased Hy-Vee 10oz Braided Pretzels (Honey Mustard; Dill Pickle; Salt and Vinegar) are urged not to consume and to return product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-446-2779, Monday through Friday, 8:00am-5:00pm, CST.
