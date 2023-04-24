Hill Rom Totalcare Sport 2 and Progressa 7500 Pulmonary Hospital Bed Being Used for ALS and MS For Home Care Patients

The Hill Rom Progressa Bed in a full chair position The Hill Rom Progressa Bed in a chair egress feature position The Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 bed in a full chair position

Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare and P7500 Progressa beds have a pulmonary mattress feature and also has a turn assist to help nurses and caregivers.

Used and refurbished hospital bed models are assisting many patients in home care with the Hill Rom TotalCare Sport and Hill Rom Progessa offering a pulmonary air mattress system for ALS patients. ” — Gloria Flores

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to taking care of patients with a risk of upper respiratory infections hospital beds can play an important role. In addition to fluid build up there is also a risk of getting bed sores, pressure wounds and all types of skin breakdown issues. There are many types of air mattress system but very few that are classified as pulmonary care mattresses with a percussion vibration feature to break up upper respiratory congestion. The Hill Rom P7500 Progressa and P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 bed both offer these features are are two of the most popular hospital beds used for patient also with ALS and MS.In addition to having an air system to treat pulmonary issues both hospital bed models can also sit into a full chair position, offer a lateral turning or patient turning feature and low air loss which helps mitigate and reduce the risk of bed sores and pressure wounds. The Hill Rom TotalCare Sport 2 bed (the newer version of the Hill Rom P1900 Sport 1 original model) and the Hill Rom Progressa bed are also the only two medical beds that can sit into a full chair position to assist with patient transition into a wheelchair. These beds allow the side rail to drop down and slide the patient over and also have an egress feature which will assist with the person getting out of bed. The chair feature and the auto patient turning system make these beds ideal for patients with limited mobility including quadriplegic, paraplegic, stroke patients and patients with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) or MS (multiple sclerosis)."We are seeing many families and even hospitals on a budget go to purchasing used refurbished hospital bed models for home care and the Hill Rom Totalcare Sport 2 and Hill Rom Progessa's are two of the best options", said GMG Medical Equipment CEO Gloria Flores. GMG Medical Equipment specializes in selling new beds from Invacare, Joerns and Drive and used refurbished medical beds from Hill Rom and Stryker, Their primary clientele include home care patients, long term care, post acute care, nursing school SIM labs and International hospitals primarily in Africa, Mexico and South America. The Hill Rom and Stryker beds are the leading beds exported out of the United States to International hospitals all over the world. The Hill Rom brand is one of the most popular brands used in hospitals in the United States and the TotalCare Sport and Progressa are their leading ICU bed models with a built in air mattress system.In additional to selling the Hill Rom TotalCare and Progressa beds GMG also carries Stryker hospital bed models including the Stryker Secure 2, Stryker Secure 3 and Stryker GoBed 2. These models can be equipped with foam or air mattress systems. Other refurbished Hill Rom bed models include the Hill Rom P3200 Versacare, 1170 CareAssist and Hill Rom Advanta 2. GMG Medical Equipment delivers beds all over Southern California including Orange County, Riverside County and Los Angeles and also has a location in Richmond Virginia serving Maryland, New Jersey and east coast locations. For more information on hospital bed models, prices and availability visit the GMG Medical Equipment website at https://www.1hospitalbeds.com or contact them direct at their San Diego California location (858) 922-6862.

