Woodcraft Rangers Receives Big DEIA Boost From Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center & Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center

$740,000 Awarded to Advance Inclusion and Accessibility for Youth with Disabilities
Woodcraft Rangers has always opened its doors to all youth no matter their gender, race, religion or income or ability level.”
— Julee Brooks, Woodcraft Rangers CEO
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodcraft Rangers – LA’s largest, longest-running and most diverse after-school enrichment program – received a total of $740,000 in grants to expand its
after-school and camp programs to be more accessible and responsive to youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).
“Woodcraft Rangers has always opened its doors to all youth no matter their gender, race, religion or income or ability level,” said Julee Brooks, Woodcraft Rangers CEO. “These grants help us expand our efforts to be more intentional and responsive to how we serve kids with all different abilities, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, neurodiversity, and/or autism, giving them more opportunities to fully participate in our enrichment activities alongside their peers.”
Under contract with the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS) to expand opportunities for people with disabilities, the Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center and Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center awarded Woodcraft Rangers $490,000 and $250,000 respectively which was the highest gift level. This support gives Woodcraft Rangers the critical resources to further advance its diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) efforts and current program activities by:
• Hiring more inclusion-focused staff dedicated to providing specialized support services for I/DD youth, including a newly created Director of Inclusion position.
• Deepening staff preparation with up to 16 hours of additional training using the latest access and inclusion tools and best practices.
• Adding additional sleepaway and family camp scholarships for I/DD youth; 17 full ride scholarships to attend Camp Woodcraft’s summer sleepaway camp, and 8 full ride scholarships for families to attend Family Camp.
Frank D. Lanterman Regional Center (FDLRC) is a private, non-profit corporation that operates under contract with California’s Department of Developmental Services. The Center serves more than 11,000 children and adults with developmental disabilities, who have or are at risk for a developmental delay or disability, and who are at high-risk of parenting an infant with a disability.
Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center (ELARC) is a private, non-profit organization under contract with California’s Department of Developmental Services. ELARC is one of 21 Regional Centers in the state, coordinating and providing community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities.
Woodcraft Rangers is at the forefront of expanded learning opportunities for more than 20,000 youth ages 4-18 in the greater Los Angeles area. Woodcraft programs are rooted in the core belief that every child deserves the opportunity to realize their full potential, and that youth should be active participants in defining their own paths. Programs focus on four major learning pathways: visual and performing arts, sports and wellness, STEM, and youth leadership. Visit WoodcraftRangers.org.
