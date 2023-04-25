Submit Release
Luxxle Search Engine adds Freshness Lens to Allow Users to Order Content Chronologically

Luxxle is unique among search engines by providing deep news content in its main search algorithm and offers "Lenses" a unique sorting tool empowering users.

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxxle's "Lenses" feature is a unique tool that lets users quickly navigate much more search content. Luxxle has unveiled its new Freshness Lens, enhancing this feature. The Freshness Lens enables users to view results in the order in which they were published. This adds further customization to searches.

The Freshness Lens joins Luxxle’s five previously announced Lenses:

· Right Leaning Lens
· Left Leaning Lens
· All Content Lens
· Algorithmically Sorted Lens
· Alphabetically Sorted Lens

These Lenses all give users control over how they discover information. They can sort content by political leaning, Luxxle’s algorithm, or alphabetically. Users also have the option to include or exclude mainstream media sources from their results. Luxxle’s goal is to increase access to information - and Lenses, including the new Freshness Lens, does just that.

About Luxxle: Luxxle was founded to bring a fresh perspective to search. The company is based in Bellevue, WA, and is 100% American owned, operated, and financed.

