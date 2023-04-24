MLB Baseball Hitting Coaches Jeremy Reed / Matt Spring Partner with St. John Bosco's Bosco+ for New Streaming Series

Bosco+ partnering with MLB hitting coaches to produce new docuseries for instructional youth hitting series
BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of their new streaming network, Bosco+, St.
John Bosco High School is set to begin rolling out original content, starting with “Study Hall with Jeremy
Reed and Matt Spring.” St. John Bosco continues to lead the way in shaping the future of high school
media, providing unique learning opportunities to not only their students, but to the masses across the
whole world.
Scholar Holdings, a joint venture between St. John Bosco and Envoi, will produce and distribute the
series for Bosco+. Envoi was selected by St. John Bosco to provide the underlying cloud computing
technology platform and content distribution network that powers Bosco+. St. John Bosco’s partnership
with For a Bright Future Foundation brought a brand-new, state-of- the-art multimedia and content
production lab to their campus, as well as a curriculum that will enable St. John Bosco students to
produce original content like this in the future. Students will have the opportunity to assist in the
production of “Study Hall,” with wages provided by Scholar Holdings.
“We’re excited to partner with world-class hitting experts to provide this opportunity for baseball
players. Jeremy and Matt utilize a modern hitting instruction/teaching philosophy which I have
personally seen resonate with young people better than ever before. This falls in line with everything we
try to do at St. John Bosco High School to inspire students to continue down a path of excellence in
whatever they want to do,” said Dr. Brian Wickstrom, President & CEO at St. John Bosco.
Jeremy Reed and Matt Spring are both former MLB hitting coaches and analysts that have worked with
the best players in the world. Jeremy Reed was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 2002 MLB draft
and went on to play professionally until 2013. After retiring, he started his career as a major league
hitting coach and analyst. He was the Head Hitting Coach for the Los Angeles Angels from 2019-2022.
Matt Spring was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2004 draft. He went on to play 12 professional
seasons with the Rays and Red Sox. After retiring, he spent 5 years as a MiLB hitting coach and 2 years as
a MLB hitting analyst.
With a passion for teaching young athletes the true principles of the swing, Reed and Spring will present
a unified approach to hitting that provides the same principles a professional athlete would use but is
specifically tapered to amateur players.
“When I was a young MLB-hopeful, I would’ve loved to have access to a MLB hitting coach. With this
series, we’re able to make that happen for kids all over the world. I wish I knew these principles
throughout my entire playing days, including my professional career. Because of what I’ve learned as a
professional hitting analyst and coach, I know now what I was naturally good at. I also know what was
negatively coached out of me. When you understand your principles, you’ll be able to tweak and adjust
your pattern when your swing is off, all while staying within your keys. These principles will help unlock
‘your’ swing,” said Jeremy Reed.
Production is set to begin April 30th. The docuseries is set to be released this summer. Pricing and
episode information will be available in the coming weeks.
--
About St. John Bosco High School
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and
located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the
Salesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school
environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB
cultivates every individual’s God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet
the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a
rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose.
Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
About Bosco+
Bosco+ is St. John Bosco High School’s streaming platform that enables worldwide digital access to
comprehensive coverage of the school’s nationally recognized academic, arts and athletic programs, as
well as various community events. To learn more and subscribe, visit us at https://signup.boscoplus.com/
or look for us in the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV app stores.
About Scholar Holdings
Founded in 2023 by a group of academics, professional athletes, business entrepreneurs and technology
experts, Scholar Holdings is the first private educational investment organization focused on providing
media and entertainment technology programs to high schools initially in California, Nevada, Texas, New
York, Georgia, and Florida with the goal of eventually going nationwide. Scholar Holdings focuses on the
growing demand and importance of serving students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.
Its mission and vision is to partner with educational institutions to provide the necessary curriculum,
facilities and technology infrastructure to provide occupational awareness in the media, advertising and
entertainment industries as well as pipelines for post-secondary internships, apprenticeships and
mentorship programs. Participating schools also receive funding for earn-to-learn programs where
students are hired to manage and oversee content production for its respective school’s social media
marketing and live events for commencement, theatrical arts and sports.
About Envoi
Founded in 2017, Envoi has established itself as a video cloud technology pioneer and leader enabling TV
networks and content owners to launch, manage, distribute, and monetize live, linear, and on-demand
channels across cable, OTT, Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms, worldwide. Envoi
manages and delivers 100+ independent digital streaming networks in North America, Europe, and India.
Envoi has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and India. Visit https://signup.envoi.cloud/ to learn
more.
