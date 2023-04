MLB Baseball Hitting Coaches Jeremy Reed / Matt Spring Partner with St. John Bosco's Bosco+ for New Streaming Series

Bosco+ partnering with MLB hitting coaches to produce new docuseries for instructional youth hitting series

When I was a young MLB-hopeful, I would’ve loved to have access to a MLB hitting coach. With this series, we’re able to make that happen for kids all over the world.” — Jeremy Reed

BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Following the launch of their new streaming network, Bosco+, St.John Bosco High School is set to begin rolling out original content, starting with “Study Hall with JeremyReed and Matt Spring.” St. John Bosco continues to lead the way in shaping the future of high schoolmedia, providing unique learning opportunities to not only their students, but to the masses across thewhole world.Scholar Holdings, a joint venture between St. John Bosco and Envoi, will produce and distribute theseries for Bosco+. Envoi was selected by St. John Bosco to provide the underlying cloud computingtechnology platform and content distribution network that powers Bosco+. St. John Bosco’s partnershipwith For a Bright Future Foundation brought a brand-new, state-of- the-art multimedia and contentproduction lab to their campus, as well as a curriculum that will enable St. John Bosco students toproduce original content like this in the future. Students will have the opportunity to assist in theproduction of “Study Hall,” with wages provided by Scholar Holdings.“We’re excited to partner with world-class hitting experts to provide this opportunity for baseballplayers. Jeremy and Matt utilize a modern hitting instruction/teaching philosophy which I havepersonally seen resonate with young people better than ever before. This falls in line with everything wetry to do at St. John Bosco High School to inspire students to continue down a path of excellence inwhatever they want to do,” said Dr. Brian Wickstrom, President & CEO at St. John Bosco.Jeremy Reed and Matt Spring are both former MLB hitting coaches and analysts that have worked withthe best players in the world. Jeremy Reed was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 2002 MLB draftand went on to play professionally until 2013. After retiring, he started his career as a major leaguehitting coach and analyst. He was the Head Hitting Coach for the Los Angeles Angels from 2019-2022.Matt Spring was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2004 draft. He went on to play 12 professionalseasons with the Rays and Red Sox. After retiring, he spent 5 years as a MiLB hitting coach and 2 years asa MLB hitting analyst.With a passion for teaching young athletes the true principles of the swing, Reed and Spring will presenta unified approach to hitting that provides the same principles a professional athlete would use but isspecifically tapered to amateur players.“When I was a young MLB-hopeful, I would’ve loved to have access to a MLB hitting coach. With thisseries, we’re able to make that happen for kids all over the world. I wish I knew these principlesthroughout my entire playing days, including my professional career. Because of what I’ve learned as aprofessional hitting analyst and coach, I know now what I was naturally good at. I also know what wasnegatively coached out of me. When you understand your principles, you’ll be able to tweak and adjustyour pattern when your swing is off, all while staying within your keys. These principles will help unlock‘your’ swing,” said Jeremy Reed.Production is set to begin April 30th. The docuseries is set to be released this summer. Pricing andepisode information will be available in the coming weeks.--About St. John Bosco High SchoolSt. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 andlocated in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of theSalesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering schoolenvironment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJBcultivates every individual’s God-given talent and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meetthe demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and arich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose.Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.About Bosco+Bosco+ is St. John Bosco High School’s streaming platform that enables worldwide digital access tocomprehensive coverage of the school’s nationally recognized academic, arts and athletic programs, aswell as various community events. To learn more and subscribe, visit us at https://signup.boscoplus.com/ or look for us in the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV app stores.About Scholar HoldingsFounded in 2023 by a group of academics, professional athletes, business entrepreneurs and technologyexperts, Scholar Holdings is the first private educational investment organization focused on providingmedia and entertainment technology programs to high schools initially in California, Nevada, Texas, NewYork, Georgia, and Florida with the goal of eventually going nationwide. Scholar Holdings focuses on thegrowing demand and importance of serving students from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.Its mission and vision is to partner with educational institutions to provide the necessary curriculum,facilities and technology infrastructure to provide occupational awareness in the media, advertising andentertainment industries as well as pipelines for post-secondary internships, apprenticeships andmentorship programs. Participating schools also receive funding for earn-to-learn programs wherestudents are hired to manage and oversee content production for its respective school’s social mediamarketing and live events for commencement, theatrical arts and sports.About EnvoiFounded in 2017, Envoi has established itself as a video cloud technology pioneer and leader enabling TVnetworks and content owners to launch, manage, distribute, and monetize live, linear, and on-demandchannels across cable, OTT, Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms, worldwide. Envoimanages and delivers 100+ independent digital streaming networks in North America, Europe, and India.Envoi has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and India. Visit https://signup.envoi.cloud/ to learnmore.