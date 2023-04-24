New Agreement With the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers Extends Until 2024

MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") RSI is pleased to announce a two-year agreement with the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers ("ASBG") for the supply of sugar beets to its Taber sugar refining plant. The new supply contract covers the 2023 and 2024 crops.



Established over 70 years ago, the Taber operation — the only sugar beet processing facility in Canada — is supported by 200 Southern Alberta farm families, which supply the refinery with sugar beets. As a result, all sugar produced at this location is 100% Canadian.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers for another two years. This agreement not only guarantees our clients ongoing security of supply, but provides both stakeholders with a balanced, positive investment relationship and ensures a favourable environment for the sugar beet industry. This long-term partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial," stated Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantic Inc and Rogers Sugar Inc.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operate a custom blending and packaging operation and distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honore-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in over fifty countries and also sold under various brand names.

