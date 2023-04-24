Submit Release
Comitta, Dillon to Hold Autism Acceptance Month Press Conference Tomorrow

Harrisburg, Pa (April 24, 2023) – State Senators Carolyn Comitta and Jimmy Dillon will hold a joint press conference highlighting the important contributions of people with autism during Autism Acceptance Month on Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Media Center.

In addition to Comitta and Dillon, the press conference will feature comments from Josh and Zach Stehle, and Kathy McHale, President and CEO of SPIN, autism advocates and advocacy organizations from their respective districts.

Kirstin Ahrens, Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Programs, will also offer comments and representatives from PA Advocates and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disabilities (PAR) will be on hand.

Media coverage is encouraged.

