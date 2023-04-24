Post Session Report :: Monday, April 24, 2023

SB 267, PN 232 (Brooks) – This legislation adds urgent care centers to the places where a parent can turn over a newborn without fear of criminal liability under § 4306 of Title 18. An “urgent care center” is defined under the “Safe Haven Act.” A vote of 50-0 was recorded.
SR 59, PN 389 (Mastriano) – A resolution recognizing the impact of the East Palestine, OH train derailment on residents of Pennsylvania and calling on Congress and the US Department of Transportation to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. The resolution was adopted.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.