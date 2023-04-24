Manchin Visits Institute to Celebrate Startup of US Methanol's First Manufacturing Facility in West Virginia

April 24, 2023

Institute, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Institute to celebrate the completion and successful startup of US Methanol’s first manufacturing facility in West Virginia. With an investment of more than $250 million and the initial creation of 54 jobs, the site is poised to provide 200,000 metric tons of the material annually to customers in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Senator Manchin joined education and business leaders, US Methanol company executives and state and local elected officials for the event, including Governor Jim Justice, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Carol Miller (R-WV).

“I was thrilled to join state and local officials, community leaders and Kanawha County residents today to celebrate the completion of US Methanol’s first manufacturing facility in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “US Methanol’s investment comes at an integral time for our country as we work to reach our petrochemical, energy and manufacturing goals. This $250 million investment is already creating good-paying, long-term jobs for West Virginians and boosting local economic development, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of the project for decades to come.”

Senator Manchin toured the new methanol manufacturing facility and held a press availability for local media. Following the press availability, Senator Manchin attended and spoke at the celebration event at the Davis Fine Arts Center at West Virginia State University.

To view photos, please click here.