HelloSection8.com is excited to announce that The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Housing Authority will accept applications for their waiting list from April 24 to April 28, 2023. As a resource for over 150,000 registered users, HelloSection8.com is proud to support the Lexington Housing Authority in providing affordable housing opportunities to low and moderate-income individuals and families.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Housing Authority has been managing public housing and providing affordable housing opportunities in the Lexington community since 1934. They manage more than 1,100 units of public housing, over 2,600 Section 8 vouchers, and offer homeownership opportunities. Their mission is to provide safe and desirable affordable housing while partnering with other agencies to enhance community involvement and the self-sufficiency and higher quality of life for their residents.

In line with their mission, the Lexington Housing Authority has opened its waiting list to provide more affordable housing opportunities to those in need. The application period will begin on April 24 and end on April 28, 2023. Interested applicants can find out more information about the waiting list on HelloSection8.com's housing authority page.

Public housing is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and owned and operated by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Housing Authority. The Lexington Housing Authority recognizes the advantages of constructing smaller communities on scattered-sites in suburban neighborhoods. Smaller scattered public housing sites emerged in the 1980s, making larger barrack-style sites obsolete.

With the advent of the HOPE VI program, public housing is making significant changes for the better for communities all over the country. Lexington has received two HOPE VI grants, including $19 million for the successfully completed Charlotte Court Revitalization and $20 million for the current revitalization of Bluegrass-Aspendale. The Lexington Housing Authority continues to create affordable housing initiatives and make them available to individuals and families in need.

HelloSection8.com is a valuable resource for both landlords and tenants. As a three-year-old website that helps users find Section 8 properties for rent, HelloSection8.com provides a platform for landlords to list their properties and for tenants to search for available housing options. The site's partnership with the Lexington Housing Authority is a testament to its commitment to supporting the affordable housing initiatives in the community.

In conclusion, HelloSection8.com is proud to support The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Housing Authority's waiting list opening. We believe that affordable housing is a fundamental right for all, and we are committed to providing resources to help make this a reality. Together with the Lexington Housing Authority, we will continue to work towards enhancing community involvement and the self-sufficiency and higher quality of life for the residents of Lexington.

