Canada Post Statement: Delivery in Montréal

There were 2,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,753 in the last 365 days.
Entrusted to deliver
MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As the national postal service, Canada Post is entrusted to deliver Canada's mail. The Corporation's job is simple, yet essential – to act as a trusted intermediary between Canadians, handling the physical delivery of items and information. Therefore, Montréal residents and businesses can expect Canada Post to continue delivering all their mail beyond May 17, 2023.
Canada Post takes this role very seriously and does not make judgements on the value of the mail delivered. The only exceptions are when items are deemed non-mailable under the regulations that govern postal service in Canada, or when the company experiences capacity constraints within some facilities.
Canadians and Canadian businesses expect Canada Post to maintain the integrity of the postal system they rely on to connect with others. For thousands of businesses, particularly small, local operators, the ability to put their message in the hands of customers through advertising mail is incredibly important.
As Canada's postal service, we're proudly committed to serving every Canadian, in every community.
Consumers' Choice
Canada Post shares the City of Montréal's goal of ensuring consumers have a choice. That's why we created the national Consumers' Choice program, which provides a mechanism for Canadians to opt out of receiving unaddressed advertising mail. We've listened to the local concerns and are committed to doing a better job of promoting this important program in Montréal.
Learn more about Consumers' Choice at: canadapost.ca/consumerschoice.
Commitment to the Environment
Canada Post has been listening to Canadians on the environment and is responding. We're committed to integrating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in everything we do. Our environmental commitments and initiatives include:
SOURCE Canada PostView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/24/c3605.html