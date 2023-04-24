Canada Post Statement: Delivery in Montréal

Entrusted to deliver

MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As the national postal service, Canada Post is entrusted to deliver Canada's mail. The Corporation's job is simple, yet essential – to act as a trusted intermediary between Canadians, handling the physical delivery of items and information. Therefore, Montréal residents and businesses can expect Canada Post to continue delivering all their mail beyond May 17, 2023.

Canada Post takes this role very seriously and does not make judgements on the value of the mail delivered. The only exceptions are when items are deemed non-mailable under the regulations that govern postal service in Canada, or when the company experiences capacity constraints within some facilities.

Canadians and Canadian businesses expect Canada Post to maintain the integrity of the postal system they rely on to connect with others. For thousands of businesses, particularly small, local operators, the ability to put their message in the hands of customers through advertising mail is incredibly important.

As Canada's postal service, we're proudly committed to serving every Canadian, in every community.

Consumers' Choice

Canada Post shares the City of Montréal's goal of ensuring consumers have a choice. That's why we created the national Consumers' Choice program, which provides a mechanism for Canadians to opt out of receiving unaddressed advertising mail. We've listened to the local concerns and are committed to doing a better job of promoting this important program in Montréal.

Learn more about Consumers' Choice at: canadapost.ca/consumerschoice.

Commitment to the Environment

Canada Post has been listening to Canadians on the environment and is responding. We're committed to integrating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in everything we do. Our environmental commitments and initiatives include:

Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

A climate target that aligns with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC's) 1.5°C climate-warming scenario and is approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Transforming 50 per cent of our corporate fleet of 14,000 vehicles to electric by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2040.

Greening our real estate portfolio, with new net-zero facilities, retrofits and energy-efficiency upgrades.

Working with our federal partners to purchase renewable energy certificates, which increase demand for clean power and provide an incentive for companies to create renewable energy projects.

Reducing emissions throughout our supply chain and working with suppliers to establish science-based emission targets.

Working closely with mailers to accelerate the use of sustainable packaging, eliminate plastic in the mail stream and reduce waste.

SOURCE Canada Post