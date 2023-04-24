Free Pesticide Disposal Spring Dates

Submit Release
Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Pesticide Disposal Program announced disposal locations across the state for this week.

 

The ISDA Pesticide Disposal Program provides free and safe disposal of unusable or unwanted pesticides. Participants of the program can be homeowners, farmers, dealers and professional applicators. Spring locations and dates include:

  • Canyon County / Pickles Butte Landfill – April 25 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Weiser Idaho Transportation Department – April 26 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Nez Perce County Fairgrounds – April 27 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

ISDA pesticide disposal sites will take most pesticides including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or anything ending with “cide.” No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, motor oil or rinsates other than seed treat rinsates will be accepted. Loads exceeding 1,000 pounds must be pre-registered online.

 

To pre-register and for spring and fall locations and dates, please call (208) 332-8628 or visit agri.idaho.gov/main/pesticides/#Pesticide-Disposal-Program.

 

 

 

Contact: Ryan Ward

Ryan.Ward@isda.idaho.gov

Phone: (208) 332-8531

