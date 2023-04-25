NeuralMetrics Joins Google Cloud Marketplace To Deliver AI-Powered Insurance Underwriting Data and Insights

Property and casualty insurers can quickly integrate NeuralMetrics to evaluate commercial risks and accelerate precise policy quotes
NEW YORK, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuralMetrics, a provider of fast, actionable commercial lines data intelligence for insurance classification and underwriting, is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Through the Google Cloud Marketplace, property and casualty insurance organizations of all sizes can seamlessly integrate the NeuralMetrics platform into their underwriting workflows — to quickly classify and evaluate commercial risks, price and quote policies with precision, and generate leads for their books of business.
“Access to more comprehensive information for underwriting and pricing is a top business priority for insurance organizations,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. “With NeuralMetrics’ solution available on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to quickly deploy technologies to increase their operational productivity, differentiation, and growth.”
NeuralMetrics delivers transparent and industry-compliant risk data and insights, helping insurers boost underwriting efficiency, accurately classify businesses, and understand their associated exposures. The NeuralMetrics data platform also reinforces operational priorities such as lessors’ risk assessment, book roll analytics, exposure monitoring, premium audit, renewal management, and market analysis for in-appetite business acquisition.
“Today’s digital insurance market demands faster, meticulous risk evaluation and requires dependable validation on the sourcing of data for underwriting. Our solution features transparent visibility into all data sources, empowering underwriters with up-to-the-minute, detailed risk data, and greater speed-to-quote,” said Prakash Vasant, chief executive officer at NeuralMetrics. “The combination of NeuralMetrics and Google Cloud provides a cognitive, AI-driven platform for insurers to reliably leverage publicly available structured and unstructured data as they transform commercial underwriting processes.”
About NeuralMetrics
NeuralMetrics (www.neuralmetrics.ai) provides classification and risk-intelligence data to facilitate accurate, contextual commercial lines underwriting for property/casualty insurance organizations. The company’s easy-to-deploy, AI-powered data platform extracts actionable, industry-compliant risk-assessment insights — instantaneously and transparently — from dynamic, public sources of information. To drive straight-through processing, the real-time NeuralMetrics data platform enables comprehensive industry classification, incisive underwriting, and precise policy pricing. Up-to-the-minute data from NeuralMetrics also supports lessors’ risk assessment, book roll analytics, exposure monitoring, premium audit, and renewal management, as well as market analysis for lead qualification and acquisition to expand books of business.
