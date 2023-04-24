The virus that causes COVID-19 changes over time. Keep your protection against COVID-19 up to date by getting a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components.
COVID-19 vaccines can help protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection.
Search in your zip code to find a location where a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available near you.
What bivalent COVID-19 vaccines has the FDA authorized for use?
The FDA authorized bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. For detailed information, please refer to the fact sheets for each vaccine that can be found on the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine webpages.
Am I eligible for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine?
Eligibility for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine depends on:
- Your age and certain health conditions you may have
- If you've received a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the past
- When you received your most recent COVID-19 vaccine
Most people who have already received a single dose of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine aren’t currently eligible for another dose.
Talk to your health care provider for more information on eligibility for vaccination with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
If eligible, consider getting a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides broad protection against COVID-19 and is expected to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by currently circulating variants. Talk to your health care provider if you have questions about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.