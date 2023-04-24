Español

The virus that causes COVID-19 changes over time. Keep your protection against COVID-19 up to date by getting a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection against COVID-19 and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components.

COVID-19 vaccines can help protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection.

Search in your zip code to find a location where a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is available near you.

What bivalent COVID-19 vaccines has the FDA authorized for use?

The FDA authorized bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. For detailed information, please refer to the fact sheets for each vaccine that can be found on the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine webpages.

Am I eligible for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine?

Eligibility for a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine depends on:

Your age and certain health conditions you may have

If you've received a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in the past

When you received your most recent COVID-19 vaccine

Most people who have already received a single dose of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine aren’t currently eligible for another dose.

Talk to your health care provider for more information on eligibility for vaccination with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

If eligible, consider getting a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine provides broad protection against COVID-19 and is expected to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by currently circulating variants. Talk to your health care provider if you have questions about the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.