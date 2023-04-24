PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new tool that reduces the time it takes to cut a V-Shaped opening in slip and drive ductwork, so I invented this," said an inventor from Williston, ND. "My design replaces the old way of using separate tools and taking excessive amounts of time."

This device offers a unique new way to make needed incisions in traditional slip and drive ductwork, eliminating the need to use multiple tools and spend needless time completing the task. Additionally, the ergonomic design of the invention would reduce the physical strain on the hands of contractors. It would also increase efficiency and bring standardization to this aspect of HVAC work. In doing so, this invention would save time, effort and energy, as well as bringing costs down.

The original design was submitted to the Bronson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MOT-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-tool-for-slip-and-drive-hvac-ductwork-mot-163-301803536.html

SOURCE InventHelp