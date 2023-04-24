Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Product for Freshwater or Saltwater (BRK-4208)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to deliver freshwater or saltwater mixtures directly into the fish tank without any disruption," said an inventor, from Hoover, Ala., "so I invented the AQUAFILL PRO MIX. My design would offer an alternative to messy and time-consuming pouring procedures."

The invention provides an effective way to administer freshwater or saltwater mixtures directly into any aquarium. In doing so, it eliminates the need for water lifting/pouring procedures. It also helps to prevent disruption of the water environment within the tank. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for freshwater or saltwater aquarists.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

