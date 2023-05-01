Big changes to the US Department of Defense (“DoD”) STOP THE BLEED® program as STOP THE BLEED® Month starts.
The US Department of Defense has approved a new STOP THE BLEED® course developed by Stop the Bleed Coalition
May is STOP THE BLEED® Month - changes include licensing program upgrades and a new STOP THE BLEED® course.
DoD issues STOP THE BLEED® Educational Licenses to qualified organizations that agree to teach DoD approved bleeding control techniques.”MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Department of Defense (“DoD”) STOP THE BLEED® program is a public health campaign designed to train and equip private citizens to be able to save the lives of people who have suffered a traumatic injury involving severe blood loss.
— Dr. Matthew Levy, Board Chair of the Stop the Bleed Coalition
Big changes to the DoD STOP THE BLEED® Licensing Program
DoD issues STOP THE BLEED® Educational Licenses to qualified organizations that agree to teach DoD approved bleeding control techniques. The DoD’s licensing program now includes a streamlined application process and access to a variety of free training materials and other resources. The program is available to any organization seeking to implement or grow their STOP THE BLEED® program as well as organizations planning to offer STOP THE BLEED® classes to their community.
Organizations interested in offering STOP THE BLEED® classes can apply for a DoD Educational License by visiting the Stop the Bleed Coalition website. Approved organizations gain access to free training materials and other tools and resources provided by the Stop the Bleed Coalition.
A new STOP THE BLEED® Course
The US Department of Defense has approved a new STOP THE BLEED® course developed by Stop the Bleed Coalition. The course combines clinical training with practical information and access to additional STOP THE BLEED® resources for individuals, organizations and communities. It is available at no cost to organizations who have been approved by the DoD to teach approved bleeding control techniques. Visit this page for more information.
The Stop the Bleed Coalition is an IRS approved, tax exempt, 501(c)3 charitable organization. It was formed with a mandate to support the STOP THE BLEED® campaign and is the only nonprofit organization with that singular purpose.
Official STOP THE BLEED® Educational Licensee List - now available!
The official DoD STOP THE BLEED® Educational Licensee list is now available at the Stop the Bleed Coalition website. There are currently over 250 licensed organizations throughout the United States on the list.
Organizations interested in offering STOP THE BLEED® classes can apply for a DoD Educational License by visiting the Stop the Bleed Coalition website. Approved organizations gain access to free training materials and other tools and resources provided by the Stop the Bleed Coalition.
Philip St Jacques
STOP THE BLEED® Project
+1 973-978-9204
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube