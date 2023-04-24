GINSU KATANA LAUNCHES A COLLECTION OF UNMATCHED KNIVES TRUE TO JAPANESE TRADITION

The limited edition Legacy Santoku with wooden Saya, made with Damascus Japanese steel, is one of the most popular and versatile knives in the kitchen.
With unparalleled quality and design, Ginsu Katana promises to elevate the art of cooking and culinary experiences for professionals and home chefs alike.
OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginsu®, one of the most well-known cutlery brands in the market, announced the launch of the Ginsu Katana cutlery collection honoring the tradition of Japanese craftsmanship. Ginsu®, always synonymous with quality, has partnered with Sharp Moves, a cutlery brand built in the tradition of top-quality kitchen knives, to create a collection of high-end Japanese-steel knives under the Ginsu Katana brand name for home cooks and professional chefs alike. This licensing deal was brokered by JRL Group, Ginsu’s exclusive licensing agency.
Ginsu Katana cutlery offers four unique collections:
1. The Origins Collection, available in three sizes, features beautiful maple wood handles and Japanese stainless steel.
2. The Traditions Collection, made with an even higher grade of Japanese stainless steel, features beautiful rosewood handles providing excellent durability and a rich color.
3. The Heritage Collection, made in Tokai, Japan, flaunts stunning Damascus high-carbon steel knives legendary for their sharpness.
4. A Ginsu Katana exclusive, the Legacy knife will impress both in beauty and function. The Japanese round black pakka wood handle coupled with the rock-solid forged Damascus blade made of stainless steel resembles the ultimate tool of the Samurais, the Katana.
The agreement connects Ginsu, a mainstay in the cutlery industry for over 50 years, promoted to millions of families worldwide, with the craftsmanship and quality of the Ginsu Katana brand of cutlery. The Ginsu Katana collection is now available exclusively online at www.ginsukatana.com.
“We’re thrilled to introduce this unique collection of exceptional quality knives inspired by the cooking methods and cuisines of Japanese cultures now available for use in your own kitchen. Partnering with Ginsu products on this exciting new launch gives us the opportunity to expand the Ginsu line to offer special features making each knife unique, offering function while beautifully made,” says Jose Antonio Benedi, founder of Sharp Moves. “Our values and visions are aligned, and I know that with the Ginsu® brand, we will be able to deliver beautiful, sustainable products to be enjoyed in the kitchen.”
Crafted with precision and authenticity to honor Japanese tradition, every Ginsu Katana knife is made with the finest stainless steel from Japan, creating a cooking experience that feels both effortless and efficient. The use of Ginsu Katana knives promise to elevate the art of cooking and culinary preparation. With this emphasis on quality and experience, Ginsu Katana aims to become the leading brand of Japanese knives used in commercial and domestic kitchens around the nation. This exceptional new collection of knives can be found only at www.ginsukatana.com.
About Ginsu®
Ginsu®www.Ginsu.com is one of multiple brands held by the Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands, a Scott Fetzer Company.
About Sharp Moves
Founded by Jose Antonio Benedi, Sharp Moves is a cutlery brand built in the tradition of top-quality kitchen knives. With sustainable components and product integrity built in, Sharp Moves is also available at a price that is more affordable to the at home chef.
About JRL Group
JRL Group, www.jrlgroup.com headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, is a full-service licensing and marketing agency specializing in the development and extension of corporate brands, trademarks, and sports and entertainment properties. JRL Group represents a broad range of clients in food, automotive, retail, sports, entertainment, publishing, and home fashion industries.
