Owens Healthcare Changes Name to the Friesen Group
The only thing that’s changed is our name. We’re as committed as ever to serving our local communities. By growing these companies, we’ll make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we serve.”
— John Friesen, CEO
REDDING, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Owens Healthcare, a family-led and locally owned company serving Northern California since 1957, today announced the completion of an initiative to change its name to the Friesen Group.
As it has for the past 66 years, the Friesen Group will continue to be the driving force behind the creation and management of a portfolio of successful companies.
The Friesen Group’s medical equipment and respiratory services business, long-term care pharmacy, infusion services, and commercial real estate business will be established as separate brands under the business names Owens, Lifemed, Wellscript, and J3, respectively. All four businesses remain under the same ownership and remain a part of the Friesen Group of companies. There are no staff changes as a result of the rebranding.
Rebranding from Owens Healthcare to the Friesen Group will allow the organization to continue to expand beyond the pharmacy and healthcare space, into new industries and projects throughout the North State. The Friesen Group provides business consulting, accounting, human resources, marketing, and information technology support to its portfolio companies, with the goal of leaving a lasting impact on the communities they serve.
“Our team hasn’t changed. Our locations haven’t changed. The only thing that’s changed is our name. We’re just as committed as ever to serving our local communities, just as we have been since 1957. By growing these companies, we’ll make a lasting, positive impact on the communities we serve,” said Friesen Group CEO John Friesen.
