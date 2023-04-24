Submit Release
Community Partners for the Planning and Predesign Capital Equity Program (PPCEP)

Commerce is looking for five Community Partners to add to Commerce’s knowledge of facility needs in racially diverse urban areas and rural areas of Washington State. Commerce has budgeted an amount not to exceed $50,000 for each community partner. Up to five community partners may be selected to co-create the Planning and Predesign Capital Equity Program (PPCEP). Community Partners will use their existing networking, facilitation and surveying skills to connect with communities who have been historically marginalized by government institutions.

Close date: July 24th, 2023 11:59 p.m. PT

 

