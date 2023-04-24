QuSecure's Leading Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Solution Wins Next-Gen Quantum Computing Global InfoSec Award During RSA Conference 2023

Judging Panel Honors QuProtect as Industry's Only Fully Orchestrated Solution Delivering Validated Post-Quantum Cryptography with Managed Deployment that is Monitored for Attack and Actively Defended

QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), today announced that its industry-leading PQC solution QuProtect™ has won the coveted Global InfoSec Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, as announced at the RSA Conference 2023. QuProtect was named the best solution in the Next-Gen Quantum Computing awards category.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. The judges were CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submission and materials on the website. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, vs. only larger enterprises.

"It is extremely rewarding to be recognized at the RSA Conference by this esteemed panel of security judges as the leading solution in next-generation quantum computing," said Skip Sanzeri, QuSecure co-Founder and COO. "Our QuProtect solution enables organizations to protect their communications and secure private information as the world accelerates toward a quantum future, due to the looming threat of quantum computing's ability to break the public key encryption we currently use. QuProtect's post-quantum technologies are differentiated in the industry and uniquely provide secure, interoperable cybersecurity to protect networks from today's classical threats and future quantum threats."

QuSecure's QuProtect software enables organizations to leverage quantum-resilient technology to prevent today's cyberattacks, while future-proofing networks and preparing for quantum cyberthreats. It provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device. QuProtect software uses an end-to-end quantum-security-as-a-service architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem's most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum-cryptography, crypto agility, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed to protect the entire information lifecycle as data is communicated, used and stored.

"QuSecure embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: Understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The QuProtect solution is the industry's most advanced quantum safe solution providing quantum-resilience for today's critical communications, including network, cloud, IoT, edge devices, and satellite communications. Using QuProtect, organizations can implement PQC across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current classical and future quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors; at the same time solving today's complex compliance challenges, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home policies.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that Infosec knowledge is power.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company's QuProtect solution is the industry's first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters, and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005054/en/