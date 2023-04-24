TAIFANG FORCEPAD SOLUTION DESIGNED INTO LATEST LG GRAM LAPTOP

Taifang's ForcePad 2.0 Enables LG gram Style to Feature "Hidden" LED-Lit Trackpad, Leverages Haptics Technology for Highly Accurate User Input

BEIJING and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taifang Technology Co. Ltd., a leading innovator in force-sensing elastic-wave technology for consumer applications, today announced its ForcePad 2.0 force-sensing solution has been designed into LG Electronics, Inc.'s Gram laptop computer line. Taifang's ForcePad 2.0 solution provides the ultra-slim and -lightweight LG Gram Style with a seamless, backlit, all-in-one input platform that features elastic-wave and unprecedented haptics-based sensitivity.

LG's new gram Style laptops are offered in 14- and 16-inch versions, weighing just 2.2 pounds and 2.6 pounds (999 grams and 1,200 grams), respectively.

Both feature OLED displays, 13th-generation Intel© Core™ processors, solid-state storage, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and a glass design making available a range of color options that shift dynamically, depending on the environment's light and angle. Its "hidden" touchpad, based on the ForcePad 2.0, facilitates intelligent haptic input and LED backlighting that illuminates at the user's touch.

When the user places their finger on the touchpad area, the LED lights on the left and right sides of the touchpad under the glass will light up. The light band formed can clearly distinguish the touchpad area and the palm-rest area for the user. This groundbreaking design makes the gram Style's user experience truly unique from its competitors.

Taifang's second-generation ForcePad solution is a mere 1.5mm in thickness and weighs less than 20 grams (7 ounces) -- features that provide the Gram Style with both more battery space and longer battery life. ForcePad 2.0's haptic feedback levels – a light or heavy click -- can be customized based on users' personal preferences or a specific application.

Shortly after its debut, the notebook was rated as one of the best notebooks in 2023CES by many authoritative magazines and websites such as CNET.

"LG Electronics is a globally recognized industry leader in ultra-light and ultra-thin laptop computers and with the new gram Style family has again demonstrated its commitment to leading-edge computing technology," said Charles Du, founder and chief executive officer of Taifang Technology. "Our ForcePad solutions were designed for the very features LG wanted designed into the laptops, and users will be the ultimate beneficiaries of that selection."

For more information on the LG Gram computer family with the Style laptop featuring Taifang's ForcePad 2.0 touchpad solution, go to: https://www.lg.com/global/ces2023/lg-gram

For more information on the ForcePad family, go to: https://www.taifangtech.com/solution/1

Taifang bridges the gap between people and machines through its force-sensing technology. In addition to laptop computers, Taifang's force-touch products can be applied to other solid surface, such as metal, glass, wood, plastic, and composites. The technology opens up a broad range of possibilities for low-power and cost-efficient products for portable computers, wearable devices and automotive systems.

For information on Taifang automotive touch-sensing solutions, please go to: www.taifangtech.com/solution/2.

