Authors Susan Orlean and Laura Numeroff Lead Campaign to Save California Libraries

California Libraries Are for Everyone. Support CLA.
Authors Susan Orlean and Laura Numeroff lead an online fundraiser to save California libraries on behalf of the California Library Association (CLA).
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of New York Times bestselling authors led by Susan Orlean (The Library Book) and Laura Numeroff (If You Give a Mouse a Cookie) are leading a fundraising effort on behalf of the California Library Association (CLA) during National Library Week, April 23-29, 2023. Other participating authors include: John Lescroart (The Missing Piece), Benson Shum (Anzu the Great Kaiju), Naz Kutub (The Loophole), and illustrator Joe Cepeda.
Joe Cepeda, an award-winning illustrator of more than 30 children’s books, when asked why he joined the campaign said, “I’m glad to help. Anything that supports libraries… especially now!”
Cepeda’s concerns are warranted. In 2022 the American Library Association (ALA) documented over 1,260 demands to censor library books and other library resources. This is double the number of prior years. The existence and jobs of librarians are threatened every day in this country, including in California. CLA President Gary Shaffer said, “Libraries greatly appreciate and need these authors’ help along with the help of the public,” noting that CLA has been advocating for librarians for over 125 years. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to join these California authors in supporting CLA.
Brooks Rainwater, President and CEO of the Washington, DC-based Urban Libraries Council (ULC), stated, “Democracy is diminished any time people’s access to information and diverse voices are stifled.” A recent ULC declaration compares the current climate to a battle which is playing out at the local level, and libraries have landed on the front lines. Rainwater adds, “Our country can only thrive with strong community-level support and engagement.”
“CLA is fortunate to have so many amazing California-based authors and illustrators who believe wholeheartedly in the importance of libraries. Theirs and the public’s engagement with this fundraiser helps to ensure the longevity of the state’s #1 librarian and library support nonprofit,” says Shaffer.
All donations are tax-deductible and fund CLA’s work in supporting, training, advocating, and building resilience for California’s librarians and libraries. Learn more and donate to the campaign at: https://www.cla-net.org/donate.
About CLA: The California Library Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization, was first established in 1895. CLA has over 1,600 individual, business, and institutional members. It has continuously supported, trained, and advocated for the state’s librarians and libraries over its more than 125-year mission. It is a state chapter of the American Library Association.
About National Library Week: National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. First celebrated in 1958, it is organized by the American Library Association (ALA). It has been observed for 65 years. This year’s theme is, “There is More to the Story.”
