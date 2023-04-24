Concierge Auctions: April/May Lineup of Over $71M in Properties, Plus March Auction Sales

Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences | Kyoto, Japan Merbaka | Near Olympia, Washington 306 Longwoods Lane | Houston, Texas La Carriere | Côte d'Azur, France 1035 Stradella Road | Bel Air, California

Concierge Auctions has released its April/May Line-up of over $71 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe —most offered No Reserve.

— James Monroe, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for April and May, the majority offered No Reserve, these offerings represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world, including the five-star Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences in Kyoto, Japan; a contemporary showplace estate inspired by the designs of I.M. Pei, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in Houston’s exclusive Memorial area; a historic stone fortress on the Côte d'Azur that was formerly inhabited by Royalty; an architectural marvel owned by the De Beers Diamond Heiress that sits on over 85 acres of Washington land; and a newly-constructed ultra-private showpiece estate, complete with multi-level outdoor entertaining areas, two pools, and epic views of Los Angeles.

Featured Properties:

Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences | Kyoto, Japan

Bidding Open Through 27 April

One of only 57 residences, the wholly owned Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences is currently listed for $6 million with No Reserve. With a current ask of $1.4 million, the property will be sold to the highest bidder in cooperation with Naoko Yamaguchi of Nomura Real Estate Solutions Co., Ltd.

“We are pleased to be bringing the exceptional product that is Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences to auction,” stated Sonny Saito, Concierge Auctions’ Director of Business Development, APAC. “It symbolizes our growing commitment to the Japanese real estate market, and as an auction company, we look forward to working with all real estate companies in Japan to offer and build upon this method of buying and selling, with even more luxury auction opportunities to come across greater Asia.”

Designed and built according to legendary standards, Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences balances a thoughtful blend of modern Japanese style and rich tradition, complete with every service and amenity expected of this five-star residence. The towering architecture of the entrance to the building welcomes residents and visitors alike. The interior of Unit 122 spans over 106 square meters, with an open floor plan that maximizes entertaining spaces, all while preserving the privacy of the primary suite. Relax with family or friends in the fully equipped contemporary kitchen, surrounded by designer appliances, top-of-the-line finishes and bespoke art. Wide windows frame views of the 800-year-old, 10,000-square-meter Shakusui-en, an ancient pond and garden that keeps the contemporary architecture rooted in the rich history and culture of Kyoto. Winding paths lined with trees and glittering waters web across the property, set at the foot of the Higashiyama Mountains, where a new panorama can be enjoyed with every season, from the cherry-blossoms of spring to winter’s snow-capped mountain peaks. The amenities elevate the ownership experience to new heights, with full access to an indoor pool, two large whirlpools, a luxurious spa and salon, a fitness gym, restaurant and lounge, an expansive deck with inviting communal seating, and dedicated 24/7 concierge service.

Additional Properties:

220 Northeast 26th Street | Fort Lauderdale Area, Florida

Bidding Opens 4 May

Listed for $5.299M. No Reserve.

Listed by Kolec Nick Ndoja of First Realty Services Corporation dba RE/MAX First.

51995 Victory Street | Daniels Lake/Kenai Peninsula, Alaska

Bidding Opens 9 May

Listed for $5M. No Reserve.

Listed by Mary Wanzer of Coastal Keller Williams Realty.

Rancho Las Palomas | East of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico

Bidding Opens 24 May

Never Before Listed For Sale. No Reserve.

Listed by Paulina Padilla of LPR Luxury International.

1035 Stradella Road | Bel Air, California

Bidding Opens 25 May

Listed for $27.9959M. No Reserve.

Listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Joshua Altman and Matthew Altman of Douglas Elliman of California, Inc, Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker, and Tomer Fridman of Compass California.

Sotheby’s Exclusives:

Merbaka | Near Olympia, Washington

Bidding Open Through April 27

Owned by an heiress of the De Beers diamond dynasty, no details or luxuries were spared in the creation of Merkaba. Listed for $5.95 million, the property will sell with a $1.5 million Reserve in cooperation with Michael Morrison of Morrison House Sotheby's International Realty.

“We are extremely pleased to be offering Merkaba at auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Their process grants our seller control over the sale of their property, from selecting the date of sale, to an expansive marketing reach on an expedited timeline, to full transparency throughout the exposure cycle,” stated listing agent, Michael Morrison. “By combining our firm’s reach with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ global database, we look forward to a competitive auction.”

This property sits on 85-plus acres with views of Mount Rainier. The architecture of the 5,614 square-foot main home is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum, blending sustainability and design. Solar and geothermal systems power the everyday function, while gardens, fruit orchards, and chicken coops provide sustenance. Designed with entertainment in mind, Merkaba features retractable interior walls to expand space for hosting a crowd. A saltwater pool and wraparound patios offer views of the sculpture garden and surroundings. A detached 1,700 square-foot, three-bedroom guesthouse at the other end of the gardens offers friends or family privacy.

306 Longwoods Lane | Houston, Texas

Bidding Opens 18 May

Owned by Chief Executive Officer of the Houston energy company eCORP International LLC, John Thrash, and famed Houston socialite and philanthropist Becca Cason Thrash, this nearly 20,000-square-foot masterpiece has never previously been offered for sale and is set to auction with No Reserve, in cooperation with Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nestled amidst the verdant tranquility of Houston's exclusive Memorial area, this mid century brick home has blossomed into a contemporary architectural masterpiece. Throughout the three-bedroom estate, every room tells a story of art, design, and a harmonious connection to the natural world. Natural light bounces off exquisite granite, slate, and rift-sawn oak finishes, while sweeping glass vistas transform the emerald surroundings and meandering bayou into living masterpieces of organic art. With spaces designed for the grandest of gatherings, no detail has been spared. From the expansive kitchen that beckons the most skilled caterers, to the awe-inspiring atrium-like dining room, and the enchanting gathering space with its 44-foot-long pool, this unparalleled estate celebrates the spirit of philanthropy and togetherness. Over the years, the current owners have hosted an array of luminaries at festive galas, and the halls linger with memories of esteemed guests, such as the likes of former presidents, George Clooney, Anna Wintour, and more. Yet, for private moments, the residence offers three bedrooms and a separate one-bedroom guest apartment.

“Having worked with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the recent successful sale of 3996 Inverness Drive, I can say the auction process is truly an essential tool in the luxury real estate space,” stated Monroe. “The streamlined auction method ensures that both buyers and sellers can achieve a transparent and efficient transaction and guarantees my clients a definitive timeline. We couldn’t ask for a better suited property for this process, and we look forward to another successful auction.”

Revered for its towering trees, spacious properties, manicured lawns, and some of the most admired homes in the city, Houston’s Memorial area remains one of its most desirable neighborhoods. For decades, people have flocked to this lush, somewhat pastoral area west of downtown for its privacy and seclusion from the bustle of the city. Homes range from luxurious high-rises to new generously proportioned estates on expansive homesites, often in exclusive gated communities. Quiet lanes wind through wooded terrain and neighborhoods with lakes for boating, swimming, and fishing. The Houston Country Club, shops, restaurants, entertainment venues, art studios and galleries, and other activities and amenities are all within easy reach. Nearby Memorial Park offers miles of trails, green space, an arboretum and nature center, tennis and croquet courts, a driving range and golf course, and a fitness center.

La Carriere | Côte d'Azur, France

Bidding Opens 11 May

History meets luxury at the 550-square-meter former residence of Princess Margaret of Denmark and Prince René of Bourbon-Parma, with walls of stone and fortress architecture dating back to 1920. La Carriere is listed for €12 million and is set to auction with No Reserve, in cooperation with Luca Lanzani of Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty.

Secluded and private, the prime location creates an atmosphere of tranquility. Views of Villefranche’s iconic bay, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and the gardens await from various vantage points and the turrets and ramparts that surround. At the highest terrace of the property, the French Riviera can be seen spanning below with its iconic beaches and coves. Host a meal in the spacious kitchen, formal dining room, or large reception hall, where neutral walls place arched windows at the center of attention, framing the stone fortress beyond.

Additional Sotheby’s Exclusives:

243 and 254 Spring Hollow Way | Durango, Colorado

Bidding Opens 4 May

Listed for $9.45M. $3.5M Reserve.

Listed by Zach Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty.

Undeveloped 186-Acre Island Chain | Big & Little Perpall Cays, Exuma, Bahamas

Bidding Opens 10 May

Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

Listed by Ashley Brown of Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty.

The following properties are now under contract after competitive auctions in March:

2743 Rodman Drive in Los Osos, California | In cooperation with Leslie Dougherty of Central Coast Sotheby's International Realty, 41 days of exposure resulted in 9,400+ website/page views, 860+ prospects, 13 showings, and 5 bidders.

3270 Sumac Ridge Road in Malibu, California | In cooperation with Brian Goldberg of Pinnacle Estate Properties, 35 days of exposure resulted in 7,900+ website/page views, 860+ prospects, 28 showings, and 6 bidders.

808108 24th Sideroad in Ontario, Canada | In cooperation with Rachael Werner of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, 42 days of exposure resulted in 10,400+ website/page views, 890+ prospects, 40 showings, and 6 bidders.

25327 Cape View Loop in Gold Beach, Oregon | In cooperation with Vera Anne Wallace of Vera-Anne International Real Estate, 43 days of exposure resulted in 7,100+ website/page views, 890+ prospects, 17 showings, and 5 bidders.

