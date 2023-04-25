mTuitive Expands Software Development and QA Team
The leader in data enablement solutions for digital pathology and surgical oncology adds five new members in software development and QA roles
The experience and knowledge of these new team members will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop cutting-edge synoptic reporting and analytics solutions.”CENTERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mTuitive, a leading provider of data enablement solutions for healthcare, is pleased to announce the addition of five new software development and quality assurance (QA) professionals to its team. These new hires will help further engineer the company's innovative solutions and enhance its industry-leading position in oncology reporting.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Keene, Damini Narkhede, Ananya Chakraborty, Brittany Brickhouse, and Danka Markovic to our team to support mTuitive’s continued growth," said Colin Murphy, CEO of mTuitive. "Their experience and knowledge will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop cutting-edge synoptic reporting and analytics solutions for our customers in the healthcare industry."
mTuitive’s software expertise is changing the game in the world of digital pathology and surgical oncology with its advanced reporting, data, and analytical solutions. In the past, medical record data was siloed, preventing healthcare professionals from gaining valuable insights to improve patient outcomes. mTuitive’s synoptic reporting solutions help to break down those barriers to improve the standard of care, advance clinical research, and enhance precision medicine.
Chris Keene, a software engineer, brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare technology to mTuitive. He has previously worked at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, one of mTuitive's valued customers, as well as working with Lockheed Martin for over a decade.
Damini Narkhede, a software engineer, has recently completed her master’s degree in IT project management from Wilmington University and has spent five years working in software development roles.
Ananya Chakraborty, a software developer, has recently completed her master’s degree in computer science at Boston University. She has previously worked at Accenture for two years.
Brittany Brickhouse, a QA engineer, joins mTuitive from Amazon where she spent the last three and a half years in a similar role.
Danka Markovic, a Protocol QA Tester, will help mTuitive’s Knowledge Engineering team test out sets of content in pathology and surgery. She has previous QA testing experience with Welocalize.
About mTuitive:
mTuitive is revolutionizing reporting, data, and analytical software for digital pathology and surgical oncology. Their innovative synoptic reporting software allows for the aggregation of a patient's data with thousands of different reports, giving medical professionals new insights and understanding to elevate the standard of care and benefit the patient. By capturing all required data and ensuring standards compliance, hospitals and surgery centers can improve efficiency and accuracy. With a commitment to continued innovation, mTuitive is at the forefront of shaping the future of medicine, enabling the best minds in healthcare to make better decisions and provide the best possible outcomes for patients. Learn more at www.mtuitive.com
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications (for mTuitive)
+1 781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com
