Everest Technologies Recognized as Platinum Partner of Manhattan Associates

Everest Technologies today announced that it has achieved Platinum Partner status in the Manhattan Value Partner (MVP) program. As partners, Everest Technologies specializes in deploying, optimizing, testing, and upgrading all of Manhattan's supply chain and commerce solutions, including Manhattan Active® Omni, Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management, and Manhattan Active® Point of Sale. At Everest Technologies, the company combines its in-depth knowledge and technical expertise to help customers implement Manhattan's supply chain and commerce solutions in the warehouse, on the road, and in the store.

Commenting on elevating Everest Technologies to Platinum Partner status, Bob Howell, Manhattan Associates' executive vice president, Americas, said, "Manhattan Associates is committed to developing, supporting, and promoting innovation that optimizes supply chains and improves the end consumer experience. We endeavour to recognize partners who create a seamless Manhattan experience through their innovative solutions and expertise. Manhattan customers have benefited by gaining access to the design, testing, and implementation services expertise offered by Everest Technologies."

"We are very passionate and deliberate about our plans to build the world's best supply chain and omnichannel professional services practice. It is a proud moment indeed to be promoted to a Platinum Partner from a Gold Partner for Manhattan Associates. This re-affirms our belief of being the best in what we do and we thank Manhattan Associates for recognizing the hard work of all our employees in this practice," said Vineet Arya, CEO, Everest Technologies.

Everest Technologies has been a Manhattan Associates partner for 5+ years. Manhattan Associates is supported by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners and is committed to building efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships that drive growth in the supply chain.

About Everest Technologies

Founded in 1997, Everest Technologies is a future-ready tech company, offering customized solutions, services, and talent, to enable clients towards digital transformations of their supply chain and commerce solutions. It is focused on providing IT solutions for retail and supply chain, helping players accelerate technology adoption for growth and to scale.

