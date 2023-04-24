PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to help dogs drink water, while helping them with anxiety," said an inventor from North Providence, RI "so I invented the RAIN FOREST WATER BOWL. My design can help calm a dog or cat while they drink from the bowl.

The RAIN FOREST WATER BOWL is a specialized pet water bowl that would resemble a rock formation, combined with a backdrop component that would look like a running water feature in a forest-like setting. The cascading waterfall effect would not only provide continuous refilling of the bowl area. It would also create an environmental soft waterfall audio sound to soothe pets, especially those exhibiting anxiety. The design has an auto recycling feature, for when the bowl is full making it convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Boston, MA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. BEC-298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-shoe-design-bec-298-301804066.html

SOURCE InventHelp