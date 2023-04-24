InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Alert for Vehicles (JAD-138)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to warn approaching motorists of a disabled car or roadside problem," said an inventor, from Orange Park, Fla., "so I invented the ON THE ROAD WARNING SYSTEM. My design enables other vehicles to safely maneuver around a stopped vehicle and it could help to prevent accidents."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of a stopped vehicle along the roadside. In doing so, it would indicate the type of problem being experienced. It also increases visibility and safety and it allows plenty of time to recognize and react to the situation. The invention features an attention-getting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JAD-138, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

