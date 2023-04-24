When Lightning Strikes: How Business Can Protect Its Bottom Line

There were 2,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,127 in the last 365 days.
Fires resulting from lightning strikes cause 3 to 5 percent of all U.S. commercial property insurance claims, accounting cumulatively for more than $2 billion annually in covered payouts to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and the Lightning Protection Institute (LPI).
"Beyond the fire is the destruction of electrical wires and infrastructure that supports everything we do to communicate and to conduct business," explained Tim Harger, executive director, LPI, who gave an example of a furniture manufacturer on the East Coast whose property was struck by lightning, causing over $1 million in insured property damage.
"Yes, there was the typical fire that caused structural damage, but what was impacted on the inside was even more costly – damaged inventory, production down time, loss of revenue during repairs," Harger said. "The investment in a lightning protection system would have saved this business owner – and his insurance company – the million dollars and he could have avoided the business interruption."
National Small Business Week (April 30-May 6, 2023) is a good time to highlight the importance of properly designed, installed, inspected, and certified lightning protection and grounding systems that can mitigate this risk to SMBs. The system's installation should be accompanied by the business's purchase of the right types and amounts of insurance, Triple-I and LPI agree.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), 40 percent of small businesses nationwide do not reopen following a natural disaster, and another 25 percent fail within a year.
"Insurance allows businesses to recover economically from a lightning strike," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Triple-I. "Yet commercial policyholders also should take advantage of tools that help predict and prevent losses from occurring."
Triple-I and LPI offer these four steps to protecting a commercial property from damage caused by a lightning strike:
"Business owners, by their very nature, are risk takers. That's how they became so successful. But smart entrepreneurs also recognize insurance and risk mitigation are essential elements to an overall business plan," said Kevelighan.
