HIP Video Promo presents: Sheila E. and fellow Latin Grammy winner Gilberto Santa Rosa share "El Rey del Timbal" video

Sheila E. has played with Prince,Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, and more. "El Rey del Timbal" features Gilberto Santa Rosa, Puerto Rico’s “Caballero de La Salsa.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- She needs no introduction, yet she merits a parade—Paisley Park’s Queen of Percussion, here she is: Sheila E.! Hailing originally from a working-class, melting-pot family in Oakland, Sheila E. rapidly gained success in her early 20s, playing with fellow superstars George Duke, Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, Herbie Hancock, and Diana Ross. While launching her solo career, she simultaneously released a record with her father, renowned Latin drummer Pete Escovedo, and contributed vocals and percussion to Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Over a career glittering with awards and high-profile collaborations, she’s never lost the authoritative and joyful energy she brings to performances and recording sessions worldwide. Sheila E.’s friend and collaborator “Gilberto Santa Rosa” is Puerto Rico’s “Caballero de La Salsa.” A six-time Grammy winner as a bandleader and vocalist, Santa Rosa is also an accomplished actor and comedian.

In 2021, both Sheila E. and Gilberto Santa Rosa received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys. Their new single, “El Rey del Timbal,” serves as their collective victory lap and a tribute to those who inspired their illustrious careers. With horns blaring and hearts racing, Santa Rosa croons out the braggadocious lyrics over Sheila E.’s devotional and deft drumming, paying homage to their mutual idol, original songwriter Tito Puente. Grab a partner and surf out a salsa on the spicy confidence of this refreshing cover of the Latin classic.

For extra inspiration, jump into the music video for “El Rey del Timbal.” Beginning in black and white, the film becomes peppered with color as Sheila E., the reigning Reina del Timbal, hammers out her impressive percussion alongside her father and the suave Santa Rosa. With a portrait of Tito Puente looking over them, the band is graced with swagger and skill as they dance their way through the masterpiece. If you find trying to keep up with Sheila E.’s fists of fury is futile—just surrender to salsa!

