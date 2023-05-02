G2 Spring 2023 Report awards NobelBiz in multiple categories
Amazing staff and support”CHEYENNE, WYOMING , USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz, a leading provider of contact center solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has received multiple G2 badges in the Spring report. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services has been recognized in several categories.
Altogether NobelBiz OMNI+ received 8 awards in the G2 Spring Reports 2023 which also includes Index Reports. NobelBiz OMNI+ secured grid ranking in two categories: Auto Dialer and Contact Center.
"We are proud to have received these G2 badges, and we thank our clients for their continued support," said Christian Montes, Executive Vice President of Client Operations at NobelBiz. "We are committed to providing our clients with the best possible service and support, and we will continue to work hard to meet and exceed their expectations."
• NobelBiz’s product appeared 20 times, spanning across 2 grids, in 2 unique categories
•The company was also recognized as a High Performer in the following categories: Contact Center, Best Meets Requirements, and Auto Dialer Best Meets Requirements.
• Rated #2 for Meets Requirements, Rated #3 for Has the product has been a good partner in doing business?, Rated #4 for Ease of Use, Rated #4 for Quality of Support
The following customer reviews contributed to NobelBiz’s category recognition across G2:
‘The human call initiator feature allowed us to keep upgrading our dialing strategy and increase performance.’
'Ability to customize feature that supports your business needs. The team of software developers is on your side and works with you side by side to realize your ideas.'
'My sales per hour went through the roof because I was connecting with so many prospect callers.'
'Their customer service and the promptness they have is tremendously helpful for us. We have often found ourselves in situations where speed matters and they are always with us to accommodate!'
NobelBiz understands that clients have many options when selecting a service provider, and the company is dedicated to providing top-notch products and services. The company's staff is committed to improving its services and meeting the needs of its clients.
"We believe in building strong relationships with our clients, and we are honored to serve them," Christian Montes (Executive Vice President Client Operations) said. "This recognition from G2 serves as inspiration for us to continue to challenge ourselves and put in more effort to better serve our clients."
The Spring 2023 Reports are based on G2's unique algorithms, which calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time, based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
NobelBiz is dedicated to delivering the best possible client experience, and its recognition in the G2 Spring report is a validation of its efforts. The company is committed to upholding the high standards of excellence and quality that have earned it this recognition and will continue to work hard to improve its products and services to better meet its clients' needs.
About NobelBiz
NobelBiz is a world-class Telecom and CCaaS company with over 20 years of experience delivering complete solutions for contact centers across the globe with two main products. The NobelBiz Voice Carrier Network is the only network built from the ground up to accommodate and encourage contact-center-specific traffic. The NobelBiz Omni+ cloud contact center software features a unique blend of capabilities, from Omnichannel and Impressive API integrations to simple cross-channel campaign setup and remote work, and so on.
