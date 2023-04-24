Maria Johnsen Releases A New Book Detailing The Search Engine Revolution

The Search Engine Revolution: From Past to Present and Beyond The Search Engine Revolution book Maria Johnsen's new book about search engines in 2023

The Renowned Multilingual SEO Expert Maria Johnsen's New Book Offers Unique Insights into the Evolution and Future of Search Engines

Maria Johnsen published 43 fiction and non fiction books.” — Jane Larsen

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Johnsen Launches New Book, " The Search Engine Revolution: From Past to Present and Beyond ," Detailing the Evolution of Search Engines and Predicting Their FutureLondon, UK- Maria Johnsen, a renowned multilingual digital marketing expert, author, filmmaker and CEO of Golden Way Media, has released her latest book, " The Search Engine Revolution : From Past to Present and Beyond." This book is the result of Maria's extensive research, personal reflections, and innovative ideas concerning search engines."The Search Engine Revolution" takes readers on a journey through the early days of search engines, tracing their evolution to the present day and beyond. Maria delves into the development of search engines since the early days of the internet, including her predictions for their future.Maria also provides detailed algorithms, documentations, and case studies on utilizing the new generation of AI search engines and her own new type of search engine. This book is intended for research, PhD students, and academics, serving as a continuation of her earlier work, "Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing - The Next Big Technological Break," which was published in 2017.Maria's book is an essential read for anyone interested in search engines and their impact on digital marketing. She provides a unique perspective on the industry and offers valuable insights that can help businesses stay ahead of the curve.In her own words, Maria Johnsen says, "I am excited to share my research and insights on the evolution of search engines and their impact on the digital marketing industry. With 'The Search Engine Revolution,' I hope to provide valuable information and predictions to help businesses stay ahead in the constantly evolving world of search engines.""The Search Engine Revolution: From Past to Present and Beyond" is available for purchase now on Amazon and other major book retailers in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, South America and South Africa.About Maria JohnsenHomeAbout Maria Johnsen:Maria Johnsen is a digital marketing expert, film and television writer, director and producer. She has published 43 fiction and nonfiction books which are on sale in bookstores and online. Some of her non-fiction books are academic and educational materials on post graduate level at universities in North America and Europe such as: “The Business of Filmmaking: Building a Business and Networking Strategies in the Movie Industry”, “The Future of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing: The next big technological break”, “Blockchain in Digital Marketing: A New Paradigm of Trust”, “Multilingual Digital Marketing: Managing for Excellence in Online Marketing”,” Sales in The Age Of Intelligent Web”. Maria has also written books in German, French and Dutch Languages.Maria runs Golden Way Media Films a production and development company in London, UK.Maria Johnsen is also director and founder of Golden Way Media an award winning multilingual digital marketing company in Norway. In 2016, she was ranked #6 digital marketing influencer in the world by Onalytica Company who runs Influencer Relationship Management (IRM) solution in the UK and U.S.A. She was also ranked among top 100 global artificial intelligence A.I. and Fintech influencer by the same company.Maria Johnsen holds a degree in political economy, Beauty Arts from Sorbonne University in Paris, BA in Information technology, BA in informatics, Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.Johnsen graduated from Royal Holloway University of London, where she received an M.A., in Film Production, with an emphasis in Writing, Directing and Producing Film and Television series.In 2019 Maria received The International Star Award for quality leadership, innovation and excellence. The convention was held in Geneva, Switzerland.Maria wrote, directed and produced successful films which are streaming on Amazon Prime in North America, UK and Japan. Maria ‘s short films are streaming on the following platforms in Australia, Canada, Mexico ,New Zealand, United States, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama via Tubi , It is streaming in Brazil nationwide.Platforms to watch latest films are: Roku, Fire TV, Android, iOS, Comcast, Samsung, Vizio, Web, Android TV, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Apple TV, Cox, Tivo, Telstra, Hisense, Rogers, Echoshow, Enseo.Maria Johnsen’s films are streaming in 175 countries.Maria has written 11 commercially viable screenplays in the following genres: Science Fiction, Drama, Horror, Crime, Fantasy, Action Thriller and Biopic which are in –pre-production.

The Search Engine Revolution : From Past to Present and Beyond