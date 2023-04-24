Bambi Baby Steps Up to Fill Void Left by Buy Buy Baby’s Bankruptcy, Offering Expert Advice and Quality Products

As Buy Buy Baby announces the disruption of all its stores, Bambi Baby, a leading retailer of baby gear, and furniture steps up to fill the void.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)
PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, US, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The news of Buy Buy Baby’s (BBBY) bankruptcy and the disruption of all its stores across the country has left many parents feeling lost and frustrated. However, Bambi Baby, the nation's leading specialty retailer of baby gear, furniture, and accessories, is stepping up to fill the void left by this news. With over 45 years of experience and a reputation for excellence, Bambi Baby is dedicated to providing parents with the best possible selection of products, including high-quality brands like UPPAbaby, Sorelle, Nuna, Westwood Design, Soho Baby, Pali, and more. Bambi Baby’s brick and mortar locations are in Melville, NY (Long Island), Paramus, NJ, Middletown, NJ, and Staten Island NY.
“We know that the news of Buy Buy Baby’s disruptions have left many parents feeling lost and unsure of where to turn. However, at Bambi Baby, we’re committed to stepping up and filling the void left by this news. Our team of experts is here to offer personalized advice and guidance, ensuring that parents have access to the best possible products for their little ones,” said Enelio Ortega, CEO of Bambi Baby.
As a family-owned and operated business, Bambi Baby is dedicated to providing parents with a personalized approach to customer service. The company’s team of experts is always on hand to answer any questions and offer advice, ensuring that parents feel confident in their purchases.
“At Bambi Baby, we understand that every family is unique, and that’s why we offer a personalized approach to customer service. Our team of experts is here to help parents find the best possible products for their little ones, and we’re committed to offering the highest level of customer service possible,” said Nicole Rendine, a customer service representative at Bambi Baby.
With a wide range of products available, including baby strollers, car seats, cribs, and bedding, Bambi Baby is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible selection of baby gear. The company carries top-quality brands like UPPAbaby, Sorelle, Nuna, Westwood Design, Soho Baby, Pali, and more, ensuring that parents have access to the best products on the market.
“At Bambi Baby, we’re committed to offering only the best possible products for parents and their little ones. We carry a wide range of top-quality brands, ensuring that parents have access to the best products on the market,” said Ortega.
Bambi Baby also offers a variety of convenient shopping options, including online ordering and in-store shopping. Customers can shop from the comfort of their own homes and have their purchases shipped directly to their doorstep.
“At Bambi Baby, we understand that our customers have busy lives, and we want to make shopping for baby gear as convenient and hassle-free as possible. That’s why we offer a variety of shopping options to meet the needs of every family,” said Josh Weiss, Marketing Director at Bambi Baby.
Bambi Baby’s brick and mortar locations in Melville, NY (Long Island), Paramus, NJ, Middletown, NJ, and Staten Island, NY offer parents the opportunity to see and touch products before making a purchase. The company’s expert staff members are always on hand to offer guidance and advice, ensuring that parents feel confident in their purchases.
“At Bambi Baby, we believe that the best way to find the perfect products for your little one is to see and touch them in person. That’s why we have robust show rooms featuring products from the top brands for you to touch and feel.” Ortega says
“For those parents who are unable to make the journey to one of Bambi Baby’s brick and mortar stores, we invest a ton of our time into producing insightful and educational videos that can be found on our Instagram channel (@bambibabystore) and our YouTube Channel.” continued Ortega.
"We're not just a business, we're a family, and as a family, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and service. We're excited to step up and fill the void left by Buy Buy Baby, and we look forward to serving our customers for many years to come."
Bambi Baby is a leading retailer of baby gear, furniture, and accessories. With over 45 years of experience in the baby gear industry, the company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible selection of high-quality products at affordable prices. Bambi Baby is dedicated to personalized customer service and offers a variety of shopping options to meet the needs of every family, including online ordering curbside delivery. For more information about Bambi Baby, visit the company's website at www.bambibaby.com .
Contact:
Josh Weiss
Media Relations
201-867-7634 x 1004
cs@bambibaby.com
