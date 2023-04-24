Governor Phil Scott Announces Second Round of Approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program Project Applications

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced the second round of approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program (CRRP) grant applications for projects that spur economic recovery.

The program, administered by the Department of Economic Development (DED), aims to strengthen communities across the state by reversing the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through assistance with capital investments that will help businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to recover, retain existing jobs, and grow the economy.

Twenty-three projects have been reviewed by an interagency committee and approved for round two funding, resulting in a proposed award amount of $9,541,195, which is expected to support $92,206,478 in total project costs. The 23 projects are expected to support 844 existing jobs and enable the creation of 115 new jobs, 29 new affordable housing units, and 146 new childcare slots for low- to moderate-income families.

“My administration remains focused on increasing economic opportunity in communities across the state,” said Governor Scott. “These grants are an investment in the revitalization of our county economic centers and their surrounding communities that have been left behind for far too long, helping make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity we have as a result of historic federal funds.”

“This second wave of approved applications represents projects that will provide assistance to households, help businesses in impacted industries to recover, and strengthen communities throughout the state,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “We look forward to announcing additional approved projects in the coming weeks and will continue to review applications until the funding is depleted.”

For the full list of approved projects, visit the ACCD website. Awards are spread across 10 counties. A sample of applications approved in this round include:

BVR LLC (Bolton Valley Resort) (Bolton) Upgrade the wastewater treatment and decommission the old treatment system. Total project cost: $5,000,000 CRRP grant support: $500,000



The Learning Tree Childcare Center (Enosburgh) Build a new facility to expand childcare center serving 45 pre-school aged youth with the addition of 14 slots, all serving low- to moderate-income families, and two new jobs. Total project cost: $934,000 CRRP grant support: $166,733



Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corporation (Brattleboro) Permanently relocate homes out of the floodway (and some in the floodplain) to areas of higher ground. Total project cost: $7,300,000 CRRP grant support: $500,000



Town of Wilmington Construction of water and wastewater infrastructure to service redevelopment of an underutilized mixed commercial/residential area. Total project cost: $3,767,550 CRRP grant support: $753,510



“We're a small community at Bolton Valley struggling with a lot of aging infrastructure,” said Bolton Valley Resort President and CEO Lindsay DesLauriers. “This award is going to help make it possible for us to upgrade our wastewater treatment system that serves the resort and the whole village community—ensuring that our mountain stays vibrant, and Joiner Brook stays clean for many more years to come.”

“Tri-Park is Vermont’s largest mobile home community (MHC) and is also Vermont’s oldest and largest cooperatively owned MHC. Its 900 residents make up almost 8% of Brattleboro,” said Daniel Ridlehoover of M&S Development, Tri-Park's development consultant. “In addition to helping residents relocate out of the flood hazard area, Tri-Park is developing projects to replace wastewater systems at two of its three locations, assessing the repair/replacement of two aging bridges and planning numerous other capital infrastructure projects.”

“The award will help the Wilmington selectboard reach a goal it set in 2018 to expand water and sewer access to 26 landowners along a commercially zoned Route 9 East corridor,” said Wilmington Town Manager Scott Tucker. “Not only will this produce jobs, housing opportunities, new entrepreneurs, and an increased municipal tax base, it will also improve the gateway into our designated downtown which is known for iconic views and is southern Vermont’s main east-west travel corridor for residents and visitors.”

The $40 million CRRP program, first proposed by the Scott Administration and passed by the Legislature in 2022 through Acts 183 and 185, is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. As of April 1, 2023, DED received 125 complete applications (54 approved) requesting more than $59 million in capital investment funding to assist with project costs totaling nearly $700 million. DED received 13 priority applications from BIPOC[MPM1] (either owned, managed, or serving) applicants and 95 applications from non-MSA counties.

The amount awarded in the first two rounds totals $20,369,391 and represents projects in 13 counties. Additional applications remain under review for use of the remaining funds and will be announced in the coming weeks as they are approved. Applications will continue to be accepted until all funds are allocated.

Find the application and program details on the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program webpage.