SunFleur Solar Energy Company Premiering at Innovation Plaza as part of the Cities Summit of the Americas and SelectUSA

SunFleur Energy Solution Co., Ltd. - A Total Energy Solution Company
Entering US Marketplace with innovative technology products
We are excited to enter the US market and showcase our innovative technology, joining with other innovative companies that are strategically aligned towards energy conservation”
— Jaeyhun (“Adams”) Kim
DENVER, CO, USA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SunFleur, a total energy solution company that develops and manufactures high-efficiency solar power generation systems announced today it was selected in a highly competitive review process to be an exhibitor at the Cities Summit of the Americas, promoted by Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Denver, Colorado April 26-28.
SunFleur will be presenting for the first time in North America their transformative Window Type Building Integrated Photo Voltaic (BIPV) Solar Power Generation System at the event. SunFleur will also be participating at SelectUSA May 1-4 in Washington, DC. to look at manufacturing locations.
“SunFleur is a great example of bringing innovative technology and foreign investment to the U.S.," says Gary Sumihiro the founder of Sumihiro Investments that is the global strategic advisor for SunFleur.
Founded in South Korea, Sun Fluer has reimagined the future of solar, seamlessly blending solar cell modules into a building's vertical exterior. These modules can form a building's walls, windows or roofing while simultaneously maximizing the generation of electricity. Additionally, these units are both retractable and sun-tracking, overcoming the current limitations of other BIPVs on the market. Colorado State University, Fort Collins, is partnering with SunFleur to test SunFleur’s Korean data that its patented system has a 60% increase in solar capture than other vertical solar systems. Additionally, University of Denver is helping set up a live stream tracking of solar capture for the Summit.
SunFleur will display at the Summit its Retractable Window Type BIPV and Smart Glass Window Technology. The Smart Glass Window has instantaneous color tinting and heating capabilities along with 5G/Wifi Antenna all, without reducing the transparency of the glass. European studies have shown SunFleur’s smart glass reduces energy consumption by 30%.
With its multiple sensor functionality (temperature, humidity, wind, security, etc.,) SunFleur’s reimagined Solar Cells and Smart Glass will be transforming the landscape of solar energy capture. The structural improvements of these units mean mitigating the maintenance and natural destruction caused by more traditional solar capture fields. SunFleur is a future-forward response to the anticipated governmental policies around zero energy buildings and carbon neutrality.
About SunFleur
SunFleur was established in 2019 by a veteran engineer with over 30 years of technical experience in the BIPV system sector. As a developer and manufacturer of building-integrated solar systems SunFleur looks to be a smart energy solution leading company.
