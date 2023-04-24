Emory and Henry College CIO Named Advisor to the VA Academic RPA Community of Practice

Schar School at George Mason University in Virginia
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Stalder, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Emory and Henry College, Virginia has joined the VA Academic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (CoP) Advisory team.
"We are honored that Robert has joined the collaboration as an advisor, bringing his extensive experience and representing one of the many of the Commonwealth's outstanding private colleges," said Dr. David K. Rehr, co-director of the VA Academic RPA CoP, "He joins many of the top intelligent automation leaders in the country."
Stalder is a graduate of Goizueta Business School of Emory University, with concentrations in Finance & Marketing. He earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Mechanical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University.
"I am thrilled to be joining the VA Academic RPA Community of Practice as an Advisor. Dr. Rehr and his team are doing phenomenal and important work in the area of Robotic Process Automation and Intelligent Automation, which has enormous potential to revolutionize how every higher education institution best serves its students," Stadler said.
“Robert’s leadership will bring enormous value. His demonstrated history on innovation in higher learning space will help us ensure we deliver on our mission to improve education in the commonwealth through the power of intelligent automation” said Dorin Munteanu, co-director of the VA Academic RPA CoP. “His spirit of transformational leadership will contribute to bridging even more the private and public cooperation and elevate the innovative thinking among VA’s colleges and universities, which is of utmost importance in shaping the next student experience and worker.”
Mission of VA Academic RPA CoP
The Virginia Academic Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Community of Practice (CoP) helps public and private Virginia colleges and universities become acquainted, educated, and learn the power of software automation and how it can benefit institutions of higher learning to be more effective and efficient, and build higher levels of student experience.
The CoP is a collaborative effort among all Virginia schools of higher education to also overcome the technical, management, and operational challenges that arise in designing and deploying effective RPA programs and initiatives. This includes important initiatives like designing common standards for credentialing, ensuring privacy and security, and designing common performance metrics to gauge RPA’s institutional impact, providing for collaborative discussions and for individuals to have questions answered in associated areas.
