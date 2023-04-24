OGC to Present at EGU General Assembly 2023

OGC Staff will present, and be on-hand to answer questions, about our work on Open Standards, Open Data, FAIR Principles, and numerous Projects funded by the European Commission.

24 April 2023: The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is excited to attend and present at the upcoming European Geoscience Union General Assembly 2023 (EGU23), taking place this week, 23-28 April, in Vienna, Austria.

OGC staff will present in various sessions at EGU23, discussing our Members’ and Partners’ work – including several European Commission and Horizon 2020 projects – conducted under OGC's Collaborative Solutions and Innovation (COSI) Program (formerly the Innovation Program).

In addition to these presentations, OGC Staff will also be on-hand at the Open Data Help desk, where they will be available to answer all kinds of questions about Open Data, Open Standards, and the applications & services that are made possible by them.

OGC Staff at the Open Data Help Desk will also demonstrate the Location Innovation Academy, which launched earlier this month. The Location Innovation Academy is a free online e-learning platform, developed in the context of the Geospatially Enabled Ecosystem for Europe (GEOE3) project, that offers many tutorials on how to handle data and implement services according to FAIR principles and using OGC technologies.

A session at EGU23 specifically dedicated to FAIR principles will be co-chaired by OGC on Wednesday afternoon: ESSI1.8 – Challenges and Opportunities for Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Re-usable Training Dataset.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see and discuss the latest developments in such OGC-related projects as:

e-shape: the flagship European project bringing together key European actors to ensure the optimal implementation of EuroGEO and the delivery of EO-based benefits to a wide range of stakeholders;

CLINT: is developing an AI/ML framework for processing large climate datasets and help enable climate scientists to better identify causes of extreme events;

FMSDI, the multi-phase OGC Initiative with the goal of making Marine Spatial Data Infrastructures more powerful and user-oriented;

Iliad, an interoperable, data-intensive, and cost-effective Digital Twin of the Ocean;

InCASE, how FAIR principles can be applied to in-situ data to support European environmental monitoring activities, especially around climate adaptation policies;

and more.

For those not able to attend the EGU conference, the upcoming OGC Member Meeting in Huntsville, Alabama, USA, 5-9 June will be of interest. The next European conference with a strong OGC presence will be the DataWeek Leipzig, Germany on 26-28 June, where OGC is organizing the European Innovation Days event in the context of GEOE3. There the ongoing discussion around the European data spaces will be continued and refined.

When and where to find OGC at EGU23:

Monday, April 24

Tuesday, April 25

14:00-15:45 Session ESSI3.1 - In-situ Earth observation and geospatial data sharing and management as key basis for the climate emergency understanding.





Poster in Hall X4 at board number X4.229: EGU23-6359: G-reqs: How a user requirements system in GEO can improve the in-situ data availability? by Alba Brobia et al.

Poster in Hall X4 at board number X4.226: EGU23-11480: New Resources promoting the GEO Data Sharing and Management, FAIR, and CARE principles by Marie-Francoise Voidrot et al.

Wednesday, April 26





