Winners Announced for K-12 Student Fish Art Contest

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to announce winners of the 2023 Vermont Student Fish Art Contest in partnership with Wildlife Forever.

The department received 311 submissions from Vermont students in grades K-12. Participants selected a fish species found in Vermont waters and submitted an illustration and one-page creative essay on the species.

“The Fish Art Contest is a way for Vermont students to use their creativity and strengthen their knowledge and connection with our environment,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart. “This year’s artworks included many less-familiar species like the brown bullhead and slimy sculpin, as well as better known species like the brook trout. The results speak to the diversity of life in our aquatic ecosystems, and our students’ curiosity to explore that diversity.”

The following winners were selected for four age categories:

Grades: K-3

1st: Lyra Heft: pumpkinseed

2nd: Raine Chaleff: northern pike

3rd: Dorothy Krahn: smallmouth bass

Grades 4-6:

1st: Victor Stahler: pickerel

2nd: Emelia Brothers: walleye

3rd: Siler Russ: mottled sculpin

Grades: 7-9

1st: Hannah White: brown bullhead

2nd: Alexander Webber: northern pearl dace

3rd: Elizabeth Palfalv: slimy sculpin

Grades: 10-12

1st: Sloane Urette: eastern brook trout

Winners will receive a fishing rod and reel, and their art will be entered into a selection process to be featured in the department’s forthcoming 2024 Fishing Guide and Regulations publication.