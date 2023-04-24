Sonia Marta, a 15-Year-Old Author, wins Silver for Global Awards, Women Changing the World 2023

Sonia Marta receiving Silver Award at Women Changing the World Awards 2023

Sonia Marta, one of the youngest writers in Romania, has been named Young Woman of the Year Award winner of the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards

I am honored and thrilled to receive the Silver Award in the Young Woman of the Year Category; it means so much to me, and it still didn’t sink in.” — Sonia Marta

LONDON, UK, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Women Changing the World Awards, presented by Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favorite guest, Dr. Tererai Trent, celebrate and recognize women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health, and innovation. The awards are designed to recognize the growing number of women leading the way in making the world a better place for us all and inspire other women to answer the call to take action.Dr. Trent explains, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.” Sonia Marta said she was excited to win silver in her category in the 2023 Women Changing the World Awards.Sonia Marta expressed her excitement and gratitude for winning silver in her category at the Women Changing the World Awards. She said, "I am honored and thrilled to receive silver in the Young Woman of the Year award; it means so much to me, and it still didn’t sink in. This recognition encourages me to continue pursuing my passion for writing and positively impacting the world."She also admired the other women in her category and the women she met at the event. She said, "The night of the event, I met many women who have motivated me to continue my work. Some of which made emotions long missed return, and joyful tears trickle down my cheeks. Meeting so many amazing women doing incredible work in their respective fields was truly inspiring. I admire their dedication and commitment to making a difference in the world, and I feel privileged to be part of this community of changemakers."Dr. Trent’s vision for these awards is to empower women everywhere to reclaim their sacred dreams and call in women across the globe to unite and pave the way toward a better future for all.When asked about advice for others thinking about following their calling to make a difference, Sonia Marta said, "My advice is to believe in yourself and your vision and to keep taking small steps every day towards your goals. Don't be afraid to fail or make mistakes, as they are essential to the learning process. Most importantly, never give up on your dreams, no matter how challenging or impossible they seem. If you envision it, you’re already becoming it."Sonia is proud of her achievements. In the last 12 months, her first book in English, The Rapping Astronaut , has been translated and published in Ukrainian , won third place in the Outstanding Creator Awards USA for both Illustrated & Picture Books and Children’s Motivational and Inspirational Books, and continued her journey meeting over 2500 children worldwide. She attributes this success to all her readers' support and sweet messages.Sonia Marta is committed to making an impact through her work. Her vision for the future is to explore the world and different perspectives through storytelling and share her unique experiences and insights with others. She also wants her writing to positively impact the world, whether by addressing critical social issues, offering comfort and hope to others, or simply entertaining and engaging her readers.The complete list of winners can be found at: https://wcwawards.com/winners For more information on the Women Changing the World Awards, visit: https://wcwawards.com/ or contact Sonia Marta at https://linktr.ee/soniamartauthor and office@soniamarta.ro for any business inquiries.

Women Changing the World Ceremony 2023 with Sonia Marta