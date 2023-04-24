Simpl collaborates with Klub to offer straightforward finance access for India's rapidly developing D2C market

Klub, a top Revenue Based Finance firm, and Simpl, India's leading one-tap checkout platform, have teamed to provide Direct-to-Customer (D2C) merchants.

KORAMANGALA, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Klub, a top Revenue Based Finance firm, and Simpl, India's leading one-tap checkout platform, have teamed to provide Direct-to-Customer (D2C) merchants with quick access to credit and support them in meeting their working capital needs. Merchants will have complete digital access to finance with low interest rates and flexible terms thanks to our agreement.

To help business funding for startups, Simpl provides capital-as-a-service in its booster package. This is because D2C businesses are now facing hyper-growth. This effort would enable long-term value generation and assist address a big pain issue for many Indian firms that are digital natives. With this partnership, Simpl is also expanding its "Booster Package," which provides clients unique access to D2C enabling services including brand creation, credit access, digital marketing, and e-commerce advising that foster company expansion. These initiatives aim to create a trustworthy network of direct-to-consumer (D2C) shops who provide their customers high-quality products and simple payment methods.

The co-founder and CEO of Simpl, Nitya Sharma, reacted to the partnership by stating, "As a business committed to establishing the D2C merchant ecosystem in India, we continually aim to provide cutting-edge solutions to the problems encountered by the community. We are thrilled to announce the extension of our Booster Package, which will now provide the D2C community with access to credit through our partnership with Klub, in support of this endeavor. Their requirement for working capital will be met by this. This is a continuation of our efforts to support the D2C ecosystem in India and establish ourselves as the go-to business startup partner for the constantly growing community.

At Klub, we're revolutionizing the way start up business funding happens in India. Our cutting-edge embedded capital offering is a plug-and-play loan alternative that synchronizes with our platforms of partners. We are delighted to collaborate with Simpl to provide its growing D2C merchant community speedy and flexible financing options to support them in meeting their developing business demands. Additionally, we provide a number of capital partners, such as banks, NBFCs, and our own credit fund, to ensure that merchants have access to the finest funding alternatives. The co-founder and CEO of Klub, Anurakt Jain, stated his enthusiasm about the chance to steer this change and assist platforms in realizing the full potential of their merchant ecosystems.

Visit - https://klubworks.com for revenue based financing