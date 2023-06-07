CPT Markets crowned the 'Fastest Growing Broker' and the 'Best IB Program' in the UAE

Denys Peleshok firmly believes in the strong growth, political stability and security of the UAE CPT Markets wins Fastest Growing Broker, UAE 2023 CPT Markets wins Best IB Program, UAE 2023

CPT Markets, one of the preferred OTC derivatives brokers in the industry with headquarters in Belize, has won the Fastest Growing Broker, UAE 2023 from WBO.

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CPT Markets, a global online trading brokerage firm, has accumulated thousands of traders, brokers, and client loyalists by providing them access to an array of global tradable markets. This includes the likes of stocks, commodities (like gold, oil, and natural gas), indices, and forex. By showing interest in adding new licencing options to its loyalists and ensuring to update its services as per the recent technology updates and tools (MT4 and MT5 trading platforms), CPT Markets empowers brokers and traders to benefit immensely in the fiercely competitive global markets.

Traders and brokers can access forex as well as CFD trading from all over the globe, along with other perks such as the best pricing model and various types of flexible leverage requirements. In short, high-volatility traders prefer CPT Markets because of its highly transparent practices and user-friendly experience. In case of guidance, they can always get the best updates via research materials such as Trading Central and excellent customer service (24/5). Its unconventional pricing model, competitive prices in terms of withdrawals and trading, as well as access to third-party tools, set it apart from other platforms.

CPT Markets rewards its traders for their trading skills through several loyalty programs. CPT is considered as one of the top performing IB partners across the globe. It is renowned for its transparency, advanced platform, competitive trading conditions and 24/7 multi-lingual professional support team.

CPT Markets has made it easy for everyone to start trading, as they only require a capital investment and no minimum required deposit. Also, the processes are designed as per the FCA regulations, and every data transaction gets stored in encrypted form. In addition, there are also various measures to protect its loyalists from online frauds: anti-money laundering policies, Know Your Customer protocols to prevent identity theft, a competitive fee structure, low SWAP/SPREADS fees, 50 currency pairs for forex, permission to trade indices across the globe, and giving access to 120 stocks from global markets.

Also, there is a leverage of 1:500, which means that the traders have the best opportunity to get profits from small investments. The best feature when it comes to CPT Markets is the Negative Balance Protection (NBP) that safeguards the deposits of traders in case of a decline in markets. However, most brokers, traders, and even newbies vouch for CPT Markets because it gives access to two important tools in the industry, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and also MQL4 support.

After the award announcement, Ujal Nair, Editor for World Business Outlook said, “CPT Markets has democratized trading and investment opportunity for everyone in the world. With strict adherence to regulations and security protocols, its customers are enjoying a competitive fee structure, low SWAP/SPREADS fees, access to over 50 currency pairs and 120 stocks from global markets. It is truly the ‘Fastest Growing Broker in UAE, 2023’. We are particularly impressed by the fact that CPT Markets allows traders from countries like India to benefit from a 20 percent bonus, up to USD 500, when they open a new trading account and deposit funds. Their impressive loyalty program and the competitive trading conditions has made them the 'Best IB Program in UAE, 2023'.”

According to Denys Peleshok, Head of Asia at CPT Markets: "Our mission is to create a community that appreciates convenience, inclusivity, and transparency, therefore empowering Traders and Introduce Brokers to maximize value. At CPT, we believe that the key to global success is to continuously develop our resources and localize our offering to suit each market."

About CPT Markets

With a vision to assist enthusiasts who have a passion for online trading, CPT Markets, no doubt, has put forward not only user-friendly policies but also helpful third-party tools in its platforms. Since starting its journey in 2010, the management has always remained firm in innovating new ways that make various online trading processes easy for the investor community. When it comes to the services, the traders, brokers are spoilt for choice, as the perks include features such as Demo Accounts, Indices Trading, prime stocks from global markets, broker safety policies, ZERO deposit and withdrawal fees, marginal fees for opening trading accounts, and prime accounts. The traders, brokers, and investors get exemplary service 24/7 via not only the customer care department but also plenty of free online resources from the online tools regarding investment.

About World Business Outlook

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based business magazine. The website delivers all the latest global financial news and the latest insights, market views and industry talk from across the sectors. The magazine pages adorn the most innovative companies in its sector and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

