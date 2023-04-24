Kolormatrix Announces Multiple Screen-Printing Courses in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- They launched their range of one- to three- day screen-printing courses in Atlanta, GA, for young entrepreneurs at their highest-rated training center in the USA.
Kolormatrix has launched new one- to three-day-long screen-printing courses in Atlanta, GA, for anybody looking to establish their own screen-printing company from scratch! Being one of the top screen printer suppliers in Atlanta, GA, their courses will include all facets of screen printing, such as digital art production and small-run screen printing, along with the difficulties and rewards of running a business, which will come in handy when starting your business.
Choosing the classes will be the client's choice. Kolormatrix general screen-printing courses in Atlanta, GA, are hands-on, with a class size of 10 people per class to ensure quality training. Kolormatrix ensures that they help their clients learn various things, such as how to print wet-on-wet from vector, high-resolution simulated process, or four-color process. The classes are usually held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and include a continental breakfast and lunch. Being the top screen printer suppliers in Atlanta, GA, they urge their students to do every aspect of screen printing themselves on all these different substrates, making it an experience that will last their entire business career!
Usually, the Kolormatrix suggests their clients prefer VIP one-on-one screen-printing course in Atlanta, GA, as it would be a private class just for the client or their team, offering up to 7X more hands-on practice versus a regular class. It will also present more opportunities for the client to practice their new skills and even make mistakes, so the Kolormatrix expert team can discuss the variables that caused the problem.
Tanya was the driving force that made Kolormatrix one of the top screen printer suppliers in Atlanta, GA. It was born out of her desire to bring the best products and unmatched customer service to the next generation of screen printers. "We show that you don't need a $150 gallon of ink or emulsion to produce fantastic prints in our classes and at many tradeshows. At the shows, people frequently confuse our prints with DTG. All of our products come from carefully selected, top global manufacturers," the company claimed.
About the Company
Kolormatrix in Atlanta, Georgia, provides screen printing supplies and top-rated screen-printing courses in Atlanta, GA. They have over 600 five-star reviews, thanks to the thousands of students from the major US states who have trained at their highest-rated training center in the USA. Apart from being the top screen printer suppliers in Atlanta, GA, their world-class hands-on training has left a mark in this industry.
