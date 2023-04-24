Acacia University attends American Council on Education, ACE, 2023 among 1000 other education leaders

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Council on Education, ACE 2023 meeting took place on April 13-15 in Washington, DC. Acacia’s attendance among 1000 other education leaders to discuss higher education, challenges and successes was commendable.
The meeting featured a diverse group of speakers at the Women’s Leadership Dinner and other plenaries, including a vitual appearance during the afternoon plenary by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who talked with ACE President Ted Mitchell about the Biden administration’s higher education policy efforts and how he hopes to see campuses move forward after COVID.
The opening plenary featured Freeman A. Hrabowski III, president emeritus of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and Laura Helmuth, editor-in-chief of Scientific American, speaking about diversifying the STEM pipeline while also supporting students from all backgrounds.
A range of concurrent sessions throughout the two days examined topics such as the release of the 2023 edition of ACE’s American College President Study and the initiative to reimagine the Carnegie Classifications.
Acacia University was thrilled to share their presence at American Council on Education, ACE 2023.
